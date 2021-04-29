Connect with us

Scoop

“How Does A Heart Break Twice?” - Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pours Out Her Heart After Losing Her Mum

Scoop

Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine's Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star

Scoop

What People Are Saying About Baba Ijesha's Sexual Assault Case

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha's Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

Career Scoop

Here's What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Career Inspired Scoop

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Nollywood Scoop

Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine's Latest Issue

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

Movies & TV Scoop

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, "Soul", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

Scoop Sweet Spot

Christina Milian is Officially A Mum of Three!

Scoop

“How Does A Heart Break Twice?” – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Pours Out Her Heart After Losing Her Mum

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is sharing the devastation she’s feeling after losing her mum, Grace Ifeoma Adichie, months after losing her dad.

“How Does A Heart Break Twice?,” she captioned her Instagram post, which included two pictures of her and her mum, as well as a heartfelt letter.

Paying tribute to her mum, she described her as a “warm, loving, funny, kind, and quick-witted, beautiful mother. Unconditional supporter and cheerleader of her children, fun and funny, source of delicious sarcasm, style icon, so sharply observant she never missed a thing.”

She wrote of how her mother became ill and died on March 1st, her late dad’s birthday:

On Saturday her driver drove her to Mass. Sunday evening she was unwell. She was taken to a private hospital in Awka. We were worried, but a few hours later, she was better, sitting up, eating rice. On the phone I told her. “We love you, Mummy, try and rest.”

The next morning, the doctor sent an update to say she was doing even better. But moments later, he took the sudden bewildering decision to transfer her to the Teaching Hospital, she was hastily moved. He claimed the Teaching Hospital had better facilities. “Do my children know I’m being transferred?” she said to have asked. Two hours after, she arrived at the Teaching Hospital, she died. It was March 1st, my father’s birthday.

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and the Adichie family.

Photo Credit: chimamanda_adichie

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

RiRi Okoye: Attracting More Customers the Strategic Way

BN Hot Topic: Should Financial Secrecy be Encouraged in Marriage?

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo Kuti – the Original “Coconut Head”

Jessica Ireju: Piecing Together the Puzzles of My Life

Firecracker Toyeen: The One Time I Was Scammed as a Teenager
Advertisement
css.php