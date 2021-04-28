Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine’s Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star

Afropop sensation Teni grants Glam Africa an exclusive look behind the curtain of her superstar life as she covers the Magazine’s Spring 2021 edition.

Looking pretty in pink, as styled by Angelina Ellah and hair braided to perfection by Tosin Ayomiku Shobowale, Teni shines on the cover of the magazine’s latest edition.

Teni The Entertainer recently dropped her debut album “Wondaland” which features Afrobeats superstar Davido and she’s letting Glam Africa in on her life with this interview.

Go behind the scenes:

CREDITS:

Creative direction: Eniafe Momodu

Photography: Emmanuel Arewa

Styling: Angelina Ellah

Makeup: Beaute By Toby Makeup Artistry

Hair: Tosin Ayomiku Shobowale

Set Management: Ayomide Adekoya

Editing/retouching: Opeoluwa Olorode ✨