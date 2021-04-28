Connect with us

Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine's Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star

What People Are Saying About Baba Ijesha's Sexual Assault Case

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha's Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

Here's What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine's Latest Issue

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, "Soul", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

Christina Milian is Officially A Mum of Three!

Usman Kamaru defeats Jorge Masvidal to retain his UFC welterweight title

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afropop sensation Teni grants Glam Africa an exclusive look behind the curtain of her superstar life as she covers the Magazine’s Spring 2021 edition.

Looking pretty in pink, as styled by Angelina Ellah and hair braided to perfection by Tosin Ayomiku Shobowale, Teni shines on the cover of the magazine’s latest edition.

Teni The Entertainer recently dropped her debut album “Wondaland” which features Afrobeats superstar Davido and she’s letting Glam Africa in on her life with this interview.

Go behind the scenes:

CREDITS:

Creative direction: Eniafe Momodu
Photography: Emmanuel Arewa
Styling: Angelina Ellah
Makeup: Beaute By Toby Makeup Artistry
Hair: Tosin Ayomiku Shobowale
Set Management: Ayomide Adekoya
Editing/retouching: Opeoluwa Olorode ✨

