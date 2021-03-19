It’s Here! Kickstart the Weekend with Teni’s Debut Album “Wondaland”

Connect with us

5 hours ago

After two years of recording in 7 cities around the world, award-winning Afrobeats singer, songwriter, performer and social media sensation Teni is finally ready to take you on a musical rollercoaster of emotions with her debut album “Wondaland“.

The 17-track album features Afrobeats heavyweight Davido in the lead single “For You” which was released earlier.

Production credits for “Wondaland” go to Pheelz, Damayo, Tempoe, P.Prime, Millamix, Krizbeatz and Ozedikus.

Listen to the album below:

