Idowest Releases New EP “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2” featuring Davido, Patoranking | Listen
Afro-fusion rapper Idowest serves up his hotly anticipated extended play titled “Mafia Culture, Vol. 2“.
The project arrives after the street-hop artist’s debut project “Mafia Culture” and his street smash-hit “Shepeteri“.
Led by the buzzing “Shamaya” featuring, Patoranking the EP houses gigantic collaborations with Davido, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Bella Shmurda, Ayanfe, MohBad, Q2, Abramsoul and C Blvck.
Listen to the EP below: