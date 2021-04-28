What People Are Saying About Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Case

The Lagos State Police Command detained veteran Yoruba actor Olarenwaju James, also known in the film industry as Baba Ijesha, on April 22.

The statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the report. According to the statement;

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation. Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7-year-old. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant. The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.

Since the comedian Princess detailed the events that led to the arrest of Baba Ijesha for molesting her foster child 7 years ago, there have been a lot of comments concerning the allegation. She said that Baba Ijesha came to her and asked for support because he was having difficulties and that he defiled the little girl while she was not with her.

According to her, the little girl was unable to focus in class as a result of her encounter with Baba Ijesha, and her academic success was deteriorating, which they couldn’t understand.

When news of Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault case first surfaced, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to warn her colleagues not to protect him. She said that she has nothing against the accused actor but that she will stand by the facts.

Yomi Fabiyi, on the other hand, spoke on the situation, claiming that some of his colleagues were targeting a fallen man because they believed no one could save him.

She then expressed dissatisfaction with Yomi Fabiyi’s position on the case. The actress said that the actor insisted on posting the video proof of Baba Ijesha in the act.

There has been a lot of comments concerning the allegation, but here’s how Nigerians and celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry on social media are reacting to the news:

All the people wanting to see this video of the young girl and Baba Ijesha, you know you're essentially asking to see child porn right? — Toolz O.D (@ToolzO) April 28, 2021

Sticking a car key or any other object into anyone's vagina without their consent is sexual assault at least. A 7 year old cannot give consent. Baba Ijesha needs to face the full wrath of the law. Yomi Fabiyi needs to be ostracised. Thank you Princess for standing up. — Sandra Ezekwesili (@SEzekwesili) April 28, 2021

– He was caught on cam. – He admitted and confessed to the police. Yet some insufferable dingbats like yomi fabiyi are making grounds for baba ijesha's reprehensible actions. Again, yomi is a proper bastard.👍🏻 — Zeal (@Medico_Zeal) April 28, 2021

I like how Iyabo Ojo is speaking about this Rapist called Baba Ijesha and Rape apologist Yemi. Because left to that yorubawood, They’ll sweep it under the carpet and still welcome that rapist in their midst.

Irritants. — • (@Yesitsjael) April 28, 2021

On this Baba Ijesha matter, Princess & those in the premises when he was caught really tried sha. How we didn't hear that he's also receiving treatment from severe beating still baffles me. In "saner climes", he would have seen crazy before the police arrived.😒😡 — Fowóseré Esq. (@darknbold1) April 28, 2021

Princess didn’t even need to make the crying video. Valid judgements are made in court, not on Twitter. You don’t need to convince Twitter but the court. The CCTV footage belongs to the court. Twitter people just want to see Baba Ijesha nyash and child porn. Hediots — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 28, 2021

I don’t like how this rape case against babe ijesha is turning to battle of who has mouth pass on social-media. What I personally would really love to see is seeing baba ijesha in jail for the crime he committed. Rape topic is sensitive 🥺 more healings to all survivors 🙏🏾❤️ — Jesusbaby💎✨ (@omohtee12) April 28, 2021

Baba Ijesha started molesting the girl since she was 7 and it went on and on for 7 good years😭😩🥺 Dear God in heaven, Let him rot in jail — JayNaija Blogger (@Jaynaijadotcom) April 23, 2021

The 14 year old girl is already traumatized💔 They said they noticed when she watched a movie and saw Baba Ijesha in the movie she was erractic and unsteady, just imagine! This man molested her for 7 years!

I hope they give her immediate psychological care and help, she needs it. — YKardashian🤩😈 (@Divayetty1) April 28, 2021