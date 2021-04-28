Connect with us

What People Are Saying About Baba Ijesha's Sexual Assault Case

Shinning! Teni ‘The Entertainer’ is Glam Africa Magazine's Spring 2021 Edition Cover Star

Comedian Princess Details Events that Led to Baba Ijesha's Arrest for Molesting Her Foster Child

Here's What Overwood CEO Tayo Oyedeji Had to Share During Our Live Twitter Chat | #BNAsksTayo

Flutterwave is One of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021

Erica Nlewedim is the Star Girl on the Cover of Latizia Magazine's Latest Issue

Spotted: Regina King, H.E.R, Lakeith Stanfield at the 93rd Academy Awards | #Oscars2021

#Oscars2021: Daniel Kaluuya, "Soul", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and All the Winners at the 93rd Academy Awards

Christina Milian is Officially A Mum of Three!

Usman Kamaru defeats Jorge Masvidal to retain his UFC welterweight title

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Lagos State Police Command detained veteran Yoruba actor Olarenwaju James, also known in the film industry as Baba Ijesha, on April 22.

The statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi confirmed the report. According to the statement;

The case of defilement was reported on 19th April 2021 by one Princess Adekola Adekanya ‘f’ at Sabo Police Station and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos for proper investigation.

Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was 7-year-old.

The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant. The Commissioner of Police,Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.

 

Since the comedian Princess detailed the events that led to the arrest of Baba Ijesha for molesting her foster child 7 years ago, there have been a lot of comments concerning the allegation. She said that Baba Ijesha came to her and asked for support because he was having difficulties and that he defiled the little girl while she was not with her.

According to her, the little girl was unable to focus in class as a result of her encounter with Baba Ijesha, and her academic success was deteriorating, which they couldn’t understand.

When news of Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault case first surfaced, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to warn her colleagues not to protect him. She said that she has nothing against the accused actor but that she will stand by the facts.

Yomi Fabiyi, on the other hand, spoke on the situation, claiming that some of his colleagues were targeting a fallen man because they believed no one could save him.

She then expressed dissatisfaction with Yomi Fabiyi’s position on the case. The actress said that the actor insisted on posting the video proof of Baba Ijesha in the act.

There has been a lot of comments concerning the allegation, but here’s how Nigerians and celebrities in the Nigerian movie industry on social media are reacting to the news:

Tonto Dikeh 

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Foluke Daramola

Lepacious Bose

Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo

