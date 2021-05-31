Charles Okpaleke is Developing a Storyline Based on 1993 Nigerian Airways Jet Hijack

Connect with us

Published

22 mins ago

 on

Award-winning filmmaker Charles Opkaleke has revealed that a storyline centred around the 1993 hijack of a Nigerian Airways jet by three teenagers has been in the works for a few months now.

Charles shared the information on Instagram upon receiving the story’s preliminary plot which he describes as “amazing”. He adds that key participants of the hijack are being reached to share a “more in-depth account of their first-hand participation”.

Captioning the Instagram post, Charles wrote:

In line with our commitment to tell our Nigerian stories, my research and writing team at the @playnetworkstudios have been working on an amazing storyline for a few months now that is centred around 1993 hijack of Nigerian Airways.

The preliminary plot I have just been sent is AMAZING! We are still reaching out to key participants of that hijack to share with us, a more in-depth account of their first-hand participation! If you are a key participant/ stakeholder, or you know one, I would love for you to send me a message! Let’s create magic!

We can’t wait to see this amazing story!

