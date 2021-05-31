WorldNoTobaccoDay 2021: These Nollywood Stars Are Taking a Stand Against Tobacco Product Promotion in Nigerian Films

In a recently produced PSA, high-profile Nollywood celebrities — producers, directors, actresses, and actors — have teamed up together to oppose the advertising of tobacco products in Nigerian films aimed at children.

In honour of World No Tobacco Day 2021, the celebrities teamed together with the #SmokeFreeNollywood initiative, which is supported by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in Washington, DC, and Garfield, a public strategy firm.

Celebrities involved in the campaign include; Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Actress and TIME 100 most influential persons in the world), Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Osas Ighodaro (Actress, Oxfam and Amnesty International Ambassador), Anto Lecky (Actress and Big Brother Nigeria Star), Meg Otanwa (Actress), Michelle Dede (Actress), Kayode Kasum (Film Director, Sugar Rush), Daniel Effiong, (Actor), Linda Ejiofor (Actress), Kiki Omeili (Actress), and Imoh Emmanuel Chimezie (Actor) and others.

According to the World Health Organization, 370,000 Nigerian children smoke every day. According to research, movies affected a considerable number of current adult smokers. “37% of these smokers started smoking as children due to the influence of movies that are created,” the celebs stated in the PSA, in which they took responsibility and pledged to make amends.

Watch the video below: