This New Episode of "Beyond The Headlines" focuses on 'Nigeria's Start-Up Boom'

This New Episode of “Beyond The Headlines” focuses on ‘Nigeria’s Start-Up Boom’

2 hours ago

In this episode of “Beyond The Headlines” we meet a new generation of successful Nigerians whose innovative business ideas are driving Nigeria’s spectacular growth.

This episode tagged ‘Nigeria’s Start-Up Boom’ shines a light on how, despite a global pandemic and disruptive lockdown, young Nigerian entrepreneurs are continuing to turn challenges into opportunities, energizing local and national economies through their bright and new ideas.

From pharmaceuticals to luxury furniture, these new startups are also having a genuinely positive social impact, whether that’s enhancing healthcare infrastructure or employing the next generation of bright Nigerian talent.

Watch the new episode below:

