Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 7 Reveal | Watch the Fascinating Performances

#WorldNoTobaccoDay 2021: These Nollywood Stars Are Taking a Stand Against Tobacco Product Promotion in Nigerian Films

This New Episode of "Beyond The Headlines" focuses on ‘Nigeria’s Start-Up Boom’

Tomike Adeoye's Reaction to Finding Out She's Pregnant will make You Emotional

Team Darey Gave it Their All in Episode 10 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

You'll Love Chef Chi's Baileys Chocolate Cake Recipe

See How Sisi Yemmie Celebrated Her Son Tito on His 6th Birthday

ILLBLiSS Shows Off His Freestyle Skills on Aktivated Session | Watch

Akah & Claire's Tips on "Making Long Distance Relationships Work"

The Drama Continues in Episode 10 of "Highway Girls"

Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 7 Reveal | Watch the Fascinating Performances

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s another week into the competition and the top seven contestants of Nigerian Idol season 6 have been revealed.

While it’s the end of the road for Daniel, the top seven go on to light up the stage as they steal the hearts of both the viewers and their judges, Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika all over again.

Enjoy the performances.

Emmanuel on “Kiss From A Rose”

Emmanuel’s rendition of Seal’s “Kiss From A Rose” was simply captivating. Safe to say he hit all the right notes and spot with this one.

Akunna on “How Do I Live”

Akunna brings vocal range and a stunning delivery to her rendition of LeAnn RimesHow Do I Live“.

Kingdom on “Unbreak My Heart”

An entertainer and a singer! Kingdom is a thoroughbred, and his performance of “Unbreak My Heart” by Toni Braxton is a testament to that.

Faith on “You Are not Alone”

Michael Jackson would definitely be proud of Faith’s mesmerising performance of his hit single “You Are Not Alone“.

Comfort on “Beautiful”

Such incredible vocals and a heartfelt rendition of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” by Comfort.

Francis on “Please Forgive Me”

It is so unbelievable how Francis manages to set the bar higher with each performance. His rendition of “Please Forgive Me” by Bryan Adams is simply out of this world.

Beyonce on “Unfaithful”

Beyonce’s breathtaking performance of Rihanna’s “Unfaithful” proves she’s a star to be reckoned with.

Daniel’s exit interview

Not only does he leave Nigerian Idol with a smile on his face, Daniel is excited about all the things he learnt on the show and what the future has in store for him.

