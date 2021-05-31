Connect with us

Music

New Music: Ritasoul - Gba Gbogbo Ogo

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 7 Reveal | Watch the Fascinating Performances

Music

New Video: Dabo Williams - Star Boy

Music

New Music: Great Adamz - Your Attention

Music

New Music + Lyrics Video: The Minstrelle – Early

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Team Darey Gave it Their All in Episode 10 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Simi & Adekunle Gold's New Track "Happy Birthday" is Dedicated to their Precious Baby Girl ❤️

Music

New Video: Falz feat. Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar - Squander (Remix)

Features Music

Samuel "Samo" Onyemelukwe: Coronavirus and the Nigerian Music Industry

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ify & Jude Okoye's Baby Boy is Here - Meet Ethan Jidenna

Music

New Music: Ritasoul – Gba Gbogbo Ogo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Music minister Ritasoul drops a new single titled “Gba Gbogbo Ogo“, produced by the prolific A4 Jeazy
Listen to the track below:
Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: The Pros and Cons of Genetically Modifying Crops

Samuel “Samo” Onyemelukwe: Coronavirus and the Nigerian Music Industry

Estelle Dogbo: Collecting Art to Build a Legacy

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?
Advertisement
css.php