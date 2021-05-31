Music New Music: Ritasoul – Gba Gbogbo Ogo Published 7 hours ago on May 31, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Music minister Ritasoul drops a new single titled “Gba Gbogbo Ogo“, produced by the prolific A4 Jeazy. Listen to the track below: https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ritasoul-Gba-Gbogbo-Ogo.mp3 Download Related Topics:A4 JeazyGba Gbogbo Ogonew musicRitasoul Up Next Nigerian Idol Season 6 Top 7 Reveal | Watch the Fascinating Performances Don't Miss New Video: Dabo Williams – Star Boy BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Great Adamz – Your Attention New Music + Lyrics Video: The Minstrelle – Early New Music: VCLEF – Lay on Me