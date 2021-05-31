Fans Will Get to See their #BBNaija “Lockdown” Faves on June 17 during the Reunion Show

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija franchise, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced that the BBNaija LockDown reunion show will kickoff on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The reunion show has you probably know, is a gentle reminder of another season of the reality show, and fans will once again get to see their favourite ‘Lockdown geng’ on their screens.

As the sixth season gets set to take the center stage later in the year, the reunion show promises to be filled with drama as all 20 of the Lockdown housemates meet once again and get the opportunity to clear the air and express their real feelings towards each other.

The show will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and will revisit some of the highlights and memorable moments from the Season 5 edition that saw Laycon emerge as the winner.

The BBNaija Lockdown reunion show will air from Mondays to Fridays.