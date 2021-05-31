Team Darey Gave it Their All in Episode 10 of “The Voice Nigeria” Season 3

It’s the last of the Knockouts and the array of amazing talents on Team Darey must give their all to make it through to the Battles.

Find out who makes it through to the battles and who ends their journey in episode 10 of “The Voice Nigeria” season 3.

Dapo – “I Wanna Know”

Dapo serenades with his amazing performance of “I Wanna Know” by Joe.

Jeremiah – “Believe”

Jeremiah is all suave with his performance of “Believe” by Ric Hassani.

Ayomikun – “Just The Way You Are”

Ayomikun delivers a sweet performance of “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars.

Esther – “Flying Without Wings”

Esther dazzles with her performance of “Flying Without Wings” by Westlife.

Rachel – “Smash Into You”

Rachel literally delivers a smashing performance of Beyonce’s “Smash Into You.”

Blescene – “Stick With You”

Blescene owns the stage with a beautiful performance of “Stick With You” by Pussycat Dolls.