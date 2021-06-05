Tiffany Haddish will Play Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo) in Upcoming Game 1 Biopic

Connect with us

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MTV)

A game 1 biopic centred on 3-time Olympic Gold-winning track and field athlete Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo) is in the works and Tiffany Haddish is set to produce as well as play Flo-Jo.

The film tells the story of “the Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death, showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most,” Deadline reports. It is presented in collaboration with sports-oriented content studio game1.

Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner will train Tiffany to play the role of Flo-Jo, serve as a  creative consultant and also produce alongside game1 co-CEO’s Basil Iwanyk and Greg Economou.

Al Joyner says he is “so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project. Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come.

“I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to be the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany on such an important project. Tiffany has established herself as one of the greatest entertainers in the world today – helping her tell the story of her idol Flo-Jo is an amazing honour and privilege” says Basil Iwanyk.

While Tifanny is “looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told. My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

According to Deadline, a documentary series and a podcast related to the biopic are being produced by Tiffany Haddish and game1. Melanie Clark of She Ready Productions will also produce, while Jonathan Fuhrman of Thunder Road Pictures will executive produce.

 

