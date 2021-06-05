David’s Love for Adaora Deepens in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive”

Connect with us

Here’s episode 5 (Reopening a Can of Worms) of Accelerate TV‘s series “The Olive”.

In this episode, an unfriendly face from the past visits Mama Kidjoe. David’s love for Adaora deepens as he makes her a promise.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below:

