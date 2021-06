Afrobeats star Rema has got himself a new VVS Grill worth 11 Million Naira and we’re here for it.

The singer shared some photos on social media, ahead of his show in Houston. Captioning the post, he wrote:

11 Million Naira on that VVS Grill 🥶💰 @johnnydangandco did that!

Photo Credit: @heisrema