Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Ify & Jude Okoye's Baby Boy is Here - Meet Ethan Jidenna

BN TV Music

ILLBLiSS Shows Off His Freestyle Skills on Aktivated Session | Watch

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

"Ayanfe mi, Onife mi": Adekunle Gold & Simi Shower Baby Deja With Love On Her 1st Birthday

Movies & TV Music Scoop

BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with The Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Music

New Video: Waje - Naked

Music Scoop

Moziak Magazine's Latest Issue Spotlights Dancehall Superstar Stonebwoy

Music

New Video: Tim Godfrey - Your God

Music

New Music: VCLEF - Lay on Me

Music

New Music: Brainee - Baby

Music

New Music: Barry Jhay - Ayewada

Music

Ify & Jude Okoye’s Baby Boy is Here – Meet Ethan Jidenna

Published

10 hours ago

 on

It’s a boy! Music executive, Jude Okoye and his ex-beauty queen wife, Ify Okoye have welcomed a baby boy.

The new mum announced the birth with a sweet picture of her baby bump and the first look at her son on Instagram. The caption revealed that that baby’s name is Ethan Jidenna Okoye.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

“Sent straight from heaven. Came an angel for me to love. To hold and rock and kiss good night. To wrap my arms around real tight,” she wrote. “When you were born, you filled my heart with pride, And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.”

As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.
With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,
Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.
I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..
Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm 💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 @judeengees
#babyokoye #Ethanokoye #babyno3

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

Ify and her husband Jude Okoye are already parents to two beautiful girls, Eleanor, and Emma.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ify Okoye (@ifyokoye1)

Congratulations to the Okoye Family!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Estelle Dogbo: Collecting Art to Build a Legacy

#ChildrensDay: It’s Time to Set Our Children Up for a Better Future

BN Hot Topic: What Do you Do When your Stepchildren Don’t Accept You?

BN Book Review: Bloom: Discover God’s Plan For You In Tough Seasons by Banire Adejana-Takuro | Review by The BookLady NG

Do We Really Need to Phase Out NYSC?
Advertisement
css.php