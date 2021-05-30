Ify & Jude Okoye’s Baby Boy is Here – Meet Ethan Jidenna

It’s a boy! Music executive, Jude Okoye and his ex-beauty queen wife, Ify Okoye have welcomed a baby boy.

The new mum announced the birth with a sweet picture of her baby bump and the first look at her son on Instagram. The caption revealed that that baby’s name is Ethan Jidenna Okoye.

“Sent straight from heaven. Came an angel for me to love. To hold and rock and kiss good night. To wrap my arms around real tight,” she wrote. “When you were born, you filled my heart with pride, And I was overcome by the joy I felt inside.”

As I held you in my arms that very first day, I knew I would never let any harm come your way.

With your tiny little hands and tiny little feet,

Every time I look at you, my heart skips a beat.

I love you Ethan Jidenna Okoye..

Our baby Boy is here and I can’t keep calm 💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 @judeengees

#babyokoye #Ethanokoye #babyno3

Ify and her husband Jude Okoye are already parents to two beautiful girls, Eleanor, and Emma.

Congratulations to the Okoye Family!