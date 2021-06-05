Connect with us

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse": Issa Rae set to Voice Spider-Woman in Forthcoming Sequel

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie "Dangal"

Weruche Opia, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu Looked Stunning at the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Rakie Ayola wins Best Supporting Actress at 2021 BAFTA TV Awards | See Winners List

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Watch Episode 11 of "Highway Girls" on BN TV

Tiffany Haddish will Play Florence Griffith Joyner (Flo-Jo) in Upcoming Game 1 Biopic

David's Love for Adaora Deepens in Episode 5 of Accelerate TV's "The Olive"

The First Episode of "My Name Is A-Zed" Season 2 is Finally Here!

HBO's Forthcoming Documentary "The Legend Of The Underground" features Denrele Edun & James Brown | See Trailer

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Issa Rae attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

Insecure” star and co-producer Issa Rae is the newest addition to the voice cast of “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” sequel and we’re here for it.

Repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, Issa Rae will join Shameik Moore (Spider-Man) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen) as she voices Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman in the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Callaham will take credit for writing alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller who will also produce together with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg.

Alonzo Ruvalcaba will co-produce the sequel with Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood serving as executive producers, while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are directing.

Although the plot details are yet to be revealed, the sequel is set for release on Oct. 7, 2022.

Yewande Jinadu: Life Lessons I Gleaned From the Movie "Dangal"

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (2)
The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

The Irony of the Federal Government Suspending Twitter in a Democracy

Firecracker Toyeen: Lessons I Learned from Achieving My 63 kg Weight Goal (1)

DonateNG is Eradicating Sickle Cell Disorder With the "1k4Sickle" Campaign
