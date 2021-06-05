“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: Issa Rae set to Voice Spider-Woman in Forthcoming Sequel

“Insecure” star and co-producer Issa Rae is the newest addition to the voice cast of “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” sequel and we’re here for it.

Repped by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, Issa Rae will join Shameik Moore (Spider-Man) and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Gwen) as she voices Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman in the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, David Callaham will take credit for writing alongside Phil Lord and Chris Miller who will also produce together with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg.

Alonzo Ruvalcaba will co-produce the sequel with Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood serving as executive producers, while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are directing.

Although the plot details are yet to be revealed, the sequel is set for release on Oct. 7, 2022.