Folasade Ogunsola becomes First Female Acting Vice Chancellor in History of UNILAG

Lately the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been in the news after its Vice Chancellor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe was removed by the school’s governing council.

While Ogundipe moves to challenge his removal, the school’s senate has elected an acting Vice Chancellor: Folasade Ogunsola, the school’s first female vice chancellor in its 58-year history.

According to Punch, out of 167 votes, Ogunsola, who was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services), polled an impressive 135.

Ogunsola is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) medical school. She received a master’s degree in Medical Microbiology from the University of Lagos, and a PhD from the University of Cardiff.

The 62-year-old is a professor in Clinical Microbiology, and was also the school’s first female provost of the College of Medicine. She is a renowned Medical Scientist with specialization in the treatment and control of HIV/AIDS.

According to her biography on the World Health Organization, Ogunsola was a founding member of the Nigerian Society for Infection Control in 1998 and is a member of the Global Infection Prevention and control Network.

Congratulations to her on her new role.

Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin