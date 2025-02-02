Gunning for a First-Class Degree? Haroun Adebakin Shares What Worked for Him

If you’ve been feeling inspired to return to university just to bag a first-class degree, or if you’re already in school and suddenly more motivated to aim for the top, you’re not imagining things. Maybe you’ve even found yourself telling undergraduates or anyone willing to listen, “You can get a first-class degree, it’s not that hard.” Well, it’s not just wishful thinking.

Two outstanding graduates, Simisola Scott, the best graduating student from the Department of Geosciences, and Samuel Badeleke, one of the two overall best graduating students at the University of Lagos this year, believe that earning a first-class degree is not as difficult as many think. For them, it all comes down to determination and hard work.

Now, we get to hear from Haroun Adebakin, who believes success is more about mindset than just having a plan. “Plans are essential, but life can be very dynamic,” he says. “It all starts with the mind. We are humans capable of greatness. What a person thinks fills his mind and then becomes evident on his tongue and in his actions.”

Haroun graduated with a perfect 5.00 CGPA from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, making him the Best Graduating Student in Sciences and the Overall Best Graduating Student at the University of Lagos this year.

Keep reading as he shares the mindset and strategies that helped him achieve this remarkable feat.

***

Graduating as the top student in your department is such an incredible achievement! How did it feel walking away with that honour, and what does it mean to you personally?

Beginning with praises to Allah. No one really knows how much honour a feat achieved brings till the feat is achieved. I started life as a bright student who did not realise how much effort was needed for success. On finding the reality of life, I found that success is achieved with much zeal, efforts, talents, and grace. Achieving this feat, especially graduating as the overall best graduating student with a perfect CGPA, placed me before the people like an individual who never struggled. But the truth is, I have had my own fair share of struggles. It is like the scholars say, “If you were to wake up today, it would seem as if you never missed any time.” The feat means a lot to me because it became clear to me that with a renewed mindset, dreams come true.

What habits or study techniques really helped you stay on top of your academics?

It was more about character than a plan. Plans are essential but life can be very dynamic, with several things influencing our plans. However, character is internal and must be maintained. What is most essential for everyone is that they hold on to the principles of success, as history repeats itself; patience, perseverance, forbearance, fortitude, discipline, support, sincerity, revision, grit—these are all characteristics that should be ingrained in the seeker of success. Most importantly, the seeker should never give up.

A lot of people think getting a First Class in federal universities is nearly impossible. What would you say to challenge that idea, based on your own experience?

Well, the numbers tell the story. Yearly, hundreds of first class students are produced from federal universities. It all starts with the mind. We are humans capable of greatness. What a person thinks fills his mind and then becomes evident on his tongue and in his actions. Everyone should think positively and chase heights. First class in federal universities and anywhere in the world is possible.

For students who hope to follow in your footsteps, what practical advice would you give to help them succeed in their academics?

I would say, be very smart in your education. Don’t rush, but take the journey step by step. Don’t feel incapable, but be diligent. Don’t give up, but have grit.

***

Photo Credit: Haroun Adebakin