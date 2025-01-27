A Perfect 5.00 CGPA & Big Goals – See How Samuel Badekele Achieved Academic Excellence

We are beyond excited – and truly impressed – to sit down with Samuel Badekale. Of course, you know who he is. He’s one half of the duo crowned as the overall best graduating students this year at the University of Lagos.

Remember those moments when our parents scolded us for getting a B instead of an A, or for coming second instead of first? And, as they always would, they’d ask, “Does the person who came first have two heads?” Well, it seems the answer might just be yes!

Samuel graduated from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics with a flawless CGPA of 5.00, earning the titles of Best Graduating Student in Sciences and Overall Best Graduating Student of his set. If that’s not impressive enough, he’s also ranked among the Top 8 External Young Scientists of 2024 by the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

Impressed yet? Of course, you are! But there’s more to his story. Samuel’s journey to first-class honours, his inspiring background, and the study techniques that propelled him to the top will leave you in awe. Interestingly, both he and Similoluwa Scott, the other first-class graduate in his category, admitted that while achieving a first-class degree is undeniably challenging, it is far from impossible.

Read on to uncover more about Samuel’s journey, his strategies for success, and the unwavering determination that earned him this remarkable achievement.

***

Graduating as the top student in your department is an incredible achievement! Walking away with such honour muust have felt…

Surreal and incredibly rewarding. It was humbling, especially considering the hard work, sacrifices, and persistence it took to get there. For me, this achievement is more than just an academic milestone; it’s a testament to the idea that your background or circumstances don’t define your future.

Coming from Mushin, a community where academic excellence isn’t always highly valued, this honour symbolises hope and inspiration for others like me. I’m actively working to change the narrative around education in my community. Through The SkillUp Initiative, I’ve provided accessible digital skills to young people in underrepresented areas like Mushin. We’ve trained participants, emphasised the importance of education, and brought in global speakers to showcase its transformative power. Additionally, we donated textbooks to 82 students to help them prepare for their WAEC exams. Taking this further, a colleague and I are hosting TEDxIdiAraba under the theme “Rise Above,” a platform to share stories of resilience and innovation. By showcasing individuals who’ve overcome challenges, we hope to inspire others to rise above obstacles in education, health, and beyond. If you’d like to join us in this impactful journey, you can reach out to us at [email protected].

The habits or study techniques that really helped you stay on top of your academics were…

Consistent planning and self-discipline. At the beginning of each semester, I created a detailed study timetable with specific daily goals, always aiming for an A in every course. I avoided cramming or overnight study sessions, instead breaking my study periods into manageable chunks that fit my daily schedule. Simplifying complex concepts and teaching them to my peers also reinforced my understanding. Additionally, I made effective use of past questions to familiarise myself with the examination format and identify areas I needed to focus on.

A lot of people think getting a first class in federal universities is nearly impossible. Based on my experience…

I would say that while it’s challenging, it’s certainly not impossible. Achieving a First Class requires focus, determination, and a willingness to put in the hard work. Federal universities, like UNILAG, may have their unique challenges, but they also provide opportunities for students willing to seize them. From my experience, having a clear vision, consistent effort, and a strong support system—including mentors, friends, and faith—can help you excel regardless of the environment.

For students who hope to follow in your footsteps, the practical advice to succeed in their academics would be to…

Know your “why.” Have a clear purpose for why you want to excel academically, as this will keep you motivated during tough times. Second, manage your time effectively—create a study plan and stick to it, but also prioritise rest and avoid burnout. Third, don’t hesitate to ask for help; seek guidance from mentors, lecturers, or senior colleagues. Fourth, find your learning style and embrace it—whether it’s group discussions, solo study, or visual aids, do what works for you. Finally, stay consistent and prayerful. Success doesn’t happen overnight; it’s the result of consistent effort over time.

***

Photo Credits: Samuel Badeleke