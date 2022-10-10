Adebola Williams, Bella Disu, Moses Babatope, Chinny Ogunro make Choiseul 100 Africa List for 2022

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Institut Choiseul, a Paris-based organisation dedicated to the analysis of contemporary strategic issues and international economic questions has released its 2022 Choiseul 100 Africa list. The list is an annual list showcasing vibrant and innovative young leaders under 40 who continue to play a major role in Africa’s socio-economic development.

The following Nigerians made the list this year:

  • Adebola Williams, 36 – Chairman, AW Network
  • Adesuwa Okunbo Rhodes, 32 – Founder & Managing Partner, Aruwa Capital Limited
  • Bella Disu, 36 – Chairwoman, Abumet Nigeria
  • Chinny Ogunro, 39 – Senior Director, Broad Reach
  • Ladi Delano, 40 – Co-founder & Co-CEO, Moove
  • Mohammed Usman Abdul-Rasaq, 37 – Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation
  • Moses Babatope, 39 – Co-founder & Deputy Managing Director, Filmhouse Group
  • Temi Marcella Awogboro, 35 – Co-founder & Partner, Magic Fund

Choiseul 100 Africa is a annual study conducted independently by the Institut Choiseul to evaluate the work and impact of promising individuals within the period under review. The organisation carries out this study through its various experts and specialists on the continent, resulting in a list of powerful and influential individuals that are reshaping the African economy.

Click here to see the full list.

