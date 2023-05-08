Connect with us

Style

Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Style

Victoria Ezike Made a Compelling Case for This PH5 Official Dress

Style

Teniola Aladese Puts an Olive Twist on the Mini Skirt Trend

Style

Chioma Ikokwu Served Two Stunning Looks at the Laurent-Perrier Event

Style

Halima Aden is the Stunning Cover Star for Vogue Arabia's May Issue

Style

Travel Style Diary: Let Violet Show You How to Nail Vacation-Ready Outfits

Style

Nigerian Styles Hollywood Actor In 5000 Metres Silk Chiffon Balmain Outfit For 2023 Met Gala

Style Sweet Spot

A Masterclass in Styling Your Bump, Courtesy of Tomike Adeoye

Style

WATCH: Get Ready With This #BellaStylista Boss For A Business Casual Outing

Style

It's A Microlength Denim Week! See our Favourite Looks On #BellaStylista: Issue 235

Style

Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Ghanaian fashion cognoscente and bassist  – Ernest Dinku Jr. This style star is known for his clean and classic aesthetic. Imagine rocking a suit every day of the week for every event, be it formal or casual, Dinku Jr. will show you how to gallantly do that.

Join us as we explore Dinku Jr.’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a striped or crested suit with a crisp white shirt, pocket square, matching tie, and suspenders

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Tuesday

Layer a bold striped blazer with a plain coloured round-neck, face cap and pants. Accessorise with white sneakers pocket square and clear lens goggles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Wednesday

Rock a subtle-tone suit with a black buttoned white shirt and polka-dotted pocket square. Accessorise with pieces of jewellery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Thursday

Pair a white striped suit with a plain white round-neck and sneakers. Accessorise with tinted goggles, a wristwatch, bracelet, jewellery, contrast-coloured face cap and pocket square

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Friday

Slay a 2-toned pair with simple black shoes, clear googles and Jewellery

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

For your evening outings, layer a knicker suit with a striped top, plain face cap and sneakers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Saturday

Pair a print shirt, perhaps made from your “owambe aso-ebi” fabric, with a plain suit. Match your shoes and other accessories to the shirt.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

In the evening, slay a knicker suit with a bold-coloured native cap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Sunday

Pair a check blazer with a crisp white shirt, dark neutral bowtie, and trousers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinku Jr. (@that.spiffy.dynx)

Credit: @that.spiffy.dynx

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How Do You Measure Career Success?

Listen! There’s Nothing Funny About Heartbreaks

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: The Importance of Adequate Information in the Real Estate Sector

Are Your Friends Your Money Bag? 
css.php