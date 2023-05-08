Let Ernest Dinku Jr. Show You How To Rock A Suit Every Day Of The Week

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on Ghanaian fashion cognoscente and bassist – Ernest Dinku Jr. This style star is known for his clean and classic aesthetic. Imagine rocking a suit every day of the week for every event, be it formal or casual, Dinku Jr. will show you how to gallantly do that.

Join us as we explore Dinku Jr.’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Pair a striped or crested suit with a crisp white shirt, pocket square, matching tie, and suspenders

Tuesday

Layer a bold striped blazer with a plain coloured round-neck, face cap and pants. Accessorise with white sneakers pocket square and clear lens goggles

Wednesday

Rock a subtle-tone suit with a black buttoned white shirt and polka-dotted pocket square. Accessorise with pieces of jewellery

Thursday

Pair a white striped suit with a plain white round-neck and sneakers. Accessorise with tinted goggles, a wristwatch, bracelet, jewellery, contrast-coloured face cap and pocket square

Friday

Slay a 2-toned pair with simple black shoes, clear googles and Jewellery

For your evening outings, layer a knicker suit with a striped top, plain face cap and sneakers

Saturday

Pair a print shirt, perhaps made from your “owambe aso-ebi” fabric, with a plain suit. Match your shoes and other accessories to the shirt.

In the evening, slay a knicker suit with a bold-coloured native cap

Sunday

Pair a check blazer with a crisp white shirt, dark neutral bowtie, and trousers

Credit: @that.spiffy.dynx

