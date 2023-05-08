Connect with us

Chioma Ikokwu Served Two Stunning Looks at the Laurent-Perrier Event

Wine tasting always makes for a good time! When delicious wine, breathtaking views, fun people and perfect weather surround you, along with head-turning outfits. Even though we weren’t with Chioma Ikokwu at the just-concluded Laurent-Perrier event, we lived vicariously through her Instagram updates.

 

At the event, the TV star wowed in two note-worthy looks. For the first outfit, Chioma looked dreamy in a tiered blue tulle dress paired perfectly with a pearl necklace, a straw hat and a matching tote bag amidst the photogenic vineyard.

Later that day, the star switched her look to the Laurent-Perrier family at the Château de Louvois, serving elegance in an eye-catching Weizdhurm Franklyn number featuring silver metallic circular disco ball placements and a statement pleated tulle design. Chioma teamed up the outfit with a sequin orange box bag and a dramatic feather-trimmed fascinator.

 

Credits

Look 1

Dress: @priscyscloset__
Bag: @loewe
Accessories: @chanelofficial

Look 2

Dress: @weizdhurmfranklyn 

Hair: @goodhairltd

Fascinator: @s.mofenik_millinery

