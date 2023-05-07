Halima Aden is the Stunning Cover Star for Vogue Arabia’s May Issue

After a three-year hiatus from modelling and fashion, Somali-American supermodel Halima Aden returns to the spotlight on four Vogue Arabia May 2022 covers.

Halima and Vogue Arabia have a long-standing relationship, dating back to 2017, for their fourth edition, when she became the first person to front any Vogue title wearing a hijab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

Three years ago, while announcing her departure from the fashion industry, the model and Muslim-rights activist posted on her Instagram, her experience in the fashion industry, where she had to compromise her beliefs, especially when it came to wearing her hijab, deleting numerous posts from her Instagram page that had photoshoots she was uncomfortable with.

If I could go back, I wouldn’t have delivered my message on Instagram. I really wouldn’t have. I do feel bad, and I feel like I could have been gentler. But fashion is a cruel business to be a part of, and sometimes you just have to say it like it is.

In this issue, Halima opens up about her refugee experience, her ground-breaking 2020 announcement to exit the fashion industry, her childhood in the Kakuma camp in Kenya, and her re-entering the fashion world on her own terms.

For the covers and accompanying images, the star looks divine in various shots against the breathtaking hues of Morocco’s famed blue city, Chefchaouen, captured by photographer Youssef Oubahou.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

On the first cover, Halima looks stunning in a knitted Chanel dress featuring tiered ruffles and bell sleeves. The star paired the look with a black hijab, a matching turtleneck undershirt and dangling blue earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

The following cover shows the star matching her surrounding with a monochromatic blue look. On the third cover, Halima dons a white sweater and skirt combo complemented by a matching hijab and pumps. We can’t fail to mention how breathtaking she looked in Stephane Rolland‘s sculptural gown for the fourth cover. From Dior to Valentino, Taller Marmo and other top designers, Halima gave a lesson in modest fashion for her triumphant return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

Before leaving the fashion industry, the model posed for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Etro, Fenty Beauty, and Yeezy. She told BoF in an interview late last year that she had signed with Creative Arts Agency as part of her plan to return to fashion.

Read the entire issue here.

Credits