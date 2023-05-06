Travel Style Diary: Let Violet Show You How to Nail Vacation-Ready Outfits

Connect with us

If you’re stuck in the cold or sweltering away in the heat, pining at home and praying feverishly for some well-earned vacation time, what could be more enjoyable than indulging in a little bit of travel daydreaming?

Immerse yourself in these photos of fashion influencer Violet’s (aka @violetluxe) impossibly chic baecation in Zanzibar, Tanzania. She reimagines the paradise-like island with an array of images – from the requisite orange Andrea Iyamah NISI swimsuit shots to achingly beautiful beachscapes —not to mention her stunning fashion images— catch her enjoying yummy food, white sandy beaches, turquoise waves, capturing all the glamorous and chic. 

On her Instagram, the beauty boldly captions one of her arresting images “Looking good, doing better.” We agree Violet, we agree. 

Scroll to see more images of Violet’s Zanzibar Vacay.

Whether it’s a lunch by the sea or a dinner out, the chicest choice is a feathered dress.

ICYMI: A good cover-up is a must-have for your next vacation.

Yes! Knitted dresses are a chic alternative to sweatpants. Comfy but oh-so-stylish.

Nothing says vacation ready like a cute bodycon mesh dress paired with a larger-than-life straw hat.

A matching set is a nonnegotiable in any vacation. The result? An ensemble that requires minimal effort with maximum reward.

In the mood for love? Let Violet inspire your date night outfit.

 

