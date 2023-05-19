Check Out the Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 AMVCA Nominees Gala

Connect with us

It’s the day two of the highly anticipated 9th edition of the AMVCA, and the event is already delivering on its promises.

Beyond the awards, and the celebration of African films, one of our favorite parts is the many thought out and well planned activities; there’s never a dull moment.

The 3 days long event kicked off yesterday with the cultural day and the stars didn’t disappoint. On nominees gala night, we’ve been treated to stunning red carpet looks from our favorite celebrities and entertainers.

Wondering how your favorite stars rocked to the red carpet of the nominees gala night? We’ve got you covered with a rundown of their stunning outfits.

Hermes Iyele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Diana Edobor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Adekunle Olopade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Funke Akindele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Thabang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝚃. (@thabangkmazi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kaylah Oniwo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Venita Akpofure

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Tsatsii

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chomzy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chomzy🦋 (@thechomzy)

Olivia Chioma Okoro

Liquorose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Chidi Mokeme

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Beauty Tukura

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Temitope Olowoniyan 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Kiekie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Juicy Jay 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Sheggz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Miracle OP

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miracle OP (@_miracleop)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Teniola A. Aladese 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Saga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Follow bellanaija.com and across social platforms to get updates as further events unfold.

