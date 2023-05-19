Get Ready For the BellaNaija Cocktails & Conversations II at the Africa Soft Power Summit | May 26th, 2023

BellaNaija proudly presents Cocktails & Conversations II at the Africa Soft Power Summit 2023, Kigali. Prepare to be inspired and captivated as we convene on Friday, the 26th of May 2023, during the Africa Soft Power Summit in Kigali, Rwanda. This by-invitation-only offsite event will bring together key stakeholders, influencers, and industry leaders from Africa’s media, fashion, and lifestyle sectors for an unforgettable evening of stylish cocktails and profound conversations.

The essence of the event is to host a carefully selected gathering of exceptional individuals who will also contribute as conversationalists throughout the night. The centrepiece of our discussions will be a powerful panel session on “Harnessing the Power of Digital Media for Influence, Income & Impact.”

Led by BellaNaija, Africa’s leading tech-driven media platform, this panel will assemble influential figures from across the continent to explore the transformative potential of digital media in amplifying Africa’s soft power. Our esteemed panellists will delve into the vital role of digital media in shaping perceptions of Africa, both within and beyond our borders. They will share invaluable insights on effective strategies for promoting African culture, creativity, and innovation through media.

Last year, we explored the remarkable stories of visionary founders who have boldly built their fashion brands to cater to a global audience from Africa. Our discussions centred on a crucial theme: “Reaching and Influencing International Audiences from Africa” with top fashion designers from Nigeria, Ghana, and Rwanda,

Guests will engage in a dynamic and interactive event, where they will gain invaluable insights into how digital media can serve as a powerful tool for advancing Africa’s influence, impact and soft power on the global stage.

In addition to the lead panel discussion, we will have fireside conversations that will dive into The Business of Creativity: Nurturing Your Passion into a Profitable Career— featuring success stories from inspiring creative entrepreneurs in Africa who have turned their passions into thriving businesses.

While guests enjoy bubbly music, cocktails and canapes, there will be an exclusive trunkshow with leading womenswear brand Turfah. The brand will showcase limited edition pieces and preview their latest collection at the event.

Stay connected and experience the event virtually by following @bellanaijaonline and using the hashtag #BNatASP2023.