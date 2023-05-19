The Top 10 Sheer #AMVCA Red Carpet Looks Through The Years!

Over the years, sheer dresses have swept red carpets worldwide. And as you would expect, the trend found its way to major events and prominent red carpets on the continent — A case in point is Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, where celebrities have shown up over the years in these showstopping pieces featuring vibrant colours, intricate cuts, textured fabrics, skin-tone mesh and body-obscuring techniques. And if recent years’ awards seasons are anything to go by, sheer dresses are here to stay.

When executed skillfully, ‘see-through’ ensembles effortlessly find the elusive balance between sartorial allure and remarkable sophistication, devoid of any trace of unease or inconvenience for both the wearer and the onlooker. From Nancy Isime’s encrusted Valdrin Sahiti number at the 2022 AMVCAs to Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Matopeda bejewelled gown in 2020, it’s fair to say both stars looked very comfortable in their sheer gowns.

We predict that celebrities will opt for sheer designs for the 9th edition of one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Africa. Keep scrolling for all the see-through style inspo you could ever need, courtesy of celebrities on the AMVCA red carpet through the years.

Lilian Afegbai in Nonnistics, 2018

2020

Adesua Etomi-Wellington in Matopeda

Ini Dima-Okojie in MAZELLE STUDIO

2022

Nancy Isime in Valdrin Sahiti

Osas Ighodaro in Veekee James

Tacha Akide in Xtra Brides Lagos

Bonang Matheba in Sheye Oladejo

Toke Makinwa in Matopeda

Sika Osei in Idiol Nupo

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori in Valdrin Sahiti

The 9th Edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will hold on Saturday, 20th May.

Keep up with our exclusive coverage on www.bellanaijastyle.com and follow @bellanaijastyle for all the style updates from the event.