23 Breathtaking Beauty Portraits From The 9th AMVCA Opening Ceremony/Cultural Night
Finally, the anticipated #AMVCA weekend is here. The opening ceremony of the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award kicked off with an eventful cultural night on Thursday the 18th of May, 2023.
African movie and Television stars flew into the buzzing city of Lagos to commemorate the event. Everyone played dress up in various native attires taking inspiration from the north to the east, south and west of Africa, it was a hundred per cent grand!
The elegant outfits were paired with exquisite grooming — from the skin to hair, manicure, and makeup — the hallmark of African sophistication. Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites: