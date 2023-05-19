Connect with us

23 Breathtaking Beauty Portraits From The 9th AMVCA Opening Ceremony/Cultural Night

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Finally, the anticipated #AMVCA weekend is here. The opening ceremony of the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award kicked off with an eventful cultural night on Thursday the 18th of May, 2023.

African movie and Television stars flew into the buzzing city of Lagos to commemorate the event. Everyone played dress up in various native attires taking inspiration from the north to the east, south and west of Africa, it was a hundred per cent grand!

The elegant outfits were paired with exquisite grooming from the skin to hair, manicure, and makeup the hallmark of African sophistication. Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites:

Nancy E. Isime

Siyamthanda Jwacu (Juicy Jay)

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura

Elozonam Ogbolu

Jackie Appiah

Esther Chioma Ndubueze (Chomzy)

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

Yemi (Cregx) Akin-Dada

Olivia Chioma Okoro

Daniel Etim Effiong

Ini Dima-Okojie

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi (White Money)

Tebatso Daiva Mokoena (Blue Aiva)

Jesupelumi Fasesin (JayPee)

Tosin (OloriSuperGal) Ajibade

Uti Nwachukwu

Venita Akpofure

Avatar photo

