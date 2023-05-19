How the Stars Showed Up For #AMVCA9 Cultural Day

Connect with us

Events

Published

39 mins ago

 on

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is arguably the biggest award show in Africa. At every season, it comes with dazzles, glamours and unforgettable memories for three days. The first day kickstarted with cultural day celebrations on Thursday night. For the ninth edition of AMVCA, here is how celebrities represented their cultures with their elegant cultural looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chomzy🦋 (@thechomzy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Venita Akpofure (@veezeebaybeh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christy O (@officialchristy_o)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JAYPEE (@the.jaypee)

