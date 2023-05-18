Events
Thabang, Yemi Cregx, Jaypee & All the #BBTitans Stars Who Showed Up for #AMVCA9 Cultural Day
This is the first Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after the first BBTitans edition that brought Nigerians and South Africans together. For this year’s AMVCA, ex-BBTitans pulled up for the cultural day to represent their cultures. The event saw stars like Jenni O, Olivia Chioma Okoro, Jaypee, Yemi Cregx, Thabang and Juicy Jay showing off in their elegant attires.
Check them out.
Kanaga Jnr
Blue Aiva
Jaypee
Jaypee, Jenni O and Olivia
Olivia
Thabang
Juicy Jay
Yemi Cregx
Blaqboi
