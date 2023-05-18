Thabang, Yemi Cregx, Jaypee & All the #BBTitans Stars Who Showed Up for #AMVCA9 Cultural Day

Connect with us

Events

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This is the first Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards after the first BBTitans edition that brought Nigerians and South Africans together. For this year’s AMVCA, ex-BBTitans pulled up for the cultural day to represent their cultures. The event saw stars like Jenni O, Olivia Chioma Okoro, Jaypee, Yemi Cregx, Thabang and Juicy Jay showing off in their elegant attires.

Check them out.

Kanaga Jnr

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kanaga Emmanuel Eme (@kanagajnr)

Blue Aiva

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tebatso M🇿🇦 (@blue_aiva)

Jaypee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JAYPEE (@the.jaypee)

Jaypee, Jenni O and Olivia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Olivia

Thabang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝚃. (@thabangkmazi)

Juicy Jay

Yemi Cregx

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yemi Cregx (@kingcregx)

Blaqboi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victor panwal (@blaqboi_vic)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

