Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Music Business Academy for Africa Is Set to Kick-Start Registrations for Its Third Edition This Year, in 2023

Events Promotions

St. Lauren Brand takes on the Lagos Market with the Launch of their New Look and Flavours

Events Promotions

Celebrating Two Years in Nigeria: A Recap of RIF Trust's Anniversary Events

Events

The British High Commission hosted Rita Dominic Anosike, M.I Abaga to the Coronation Receptions for King Charles III in Lagos & Abuja

Events News Promotions

The Dare Adeboye Foundation holds Forum to Encourage Good Governance and Accountability in Nigeria

Events Promotions

To Celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, Sanicle.us partners with CF Industries to End Period Stigma in Tulsa Oklahoma

Events Style

Unveiled: Here's Why You Need To Be A Part Of The 1st-Ever Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Events News Promotions

La Roche Posay Wraps up 10-Day Pop-Up with Nigerian Pharmacy chain, MedPlus

Events Inspired

Hilda Baci Sets a 100-Hour World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon!

Events Inspired

The Love & Support for Hilda Baci Have Been So Heartwarming | The Cook-a-Thon in Photos

Events

The Music Business Academy for Africa Is Set to Kick-Start Registrations for Its Third Edition This Year, in 2023

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Music Business Academy (MBA) for Africa is now accepting applications for its third edition. It aims to train and nurture the continent’s future music business leaders, artists, and executives.

“There was nowhere to learn about the business when I first started out in this industry, so I, like many of my peers, had to make so many mistakes, and it took me years to realize I had been doing so many things wrong,” said Godwin Tom – Founder, Music Business Academy for Africa and Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing, Nigeria/West Africa

The 2023 Edition of the MBA for Africa program themed “Bridging the Gap” is an initiative of the Creative Industries Initiative For Africa (CIIFA), a company that focuses on connecting people to information and opportunities within and outside of Africa.

This year the MBAA is unveiling a French and Swahili version of the programme in order to further its theme of “Bridging the Gap” across the African continent. It is in partnership with Music Ally, a global music business knowledge and skills company.

“The Music Business Academy for Africa continues to go from strength to strength. The educational model with its practical formation of its alumni is second to none, and the impact on the African music industry is very real. Music Ally stands proudly alongside in support of its mission,” said Anthony Churchman, Commercial Director – Music Ally.

The program, slated to run for 9 months from July 2023 to March 2024, will teach seven modules covering key areas such as Management, Marketing, and A&R with a curriculum developed in partnership with Professor Carlos Chirinos from the NYU Music Business Programme.

“YouTube is committed to supporting the development of next generation talents and careers in the music industry. We are happy to renew our partnership with MBA For Africa for a second year. We are proud of the work the platform has done in contributing to the development of professionals and careers in the Music and Entertainment Industry in Africa,” – Olumide Falegan, Manager EMEA Music Partnerships, SSA at Google.”

Led by Elizabeth Sobowale, the MBAA’s Program director, this year, MBAA will continue with its annual “Beneficiary Fund” and “Women’s Fund” which seeks to ensure at least 50% of participants in the program are women. The Women’s Fund hit its 40% target last year with support from brands like Linkfire, VBank, and YouTube.

“The MBA Women’s fund is really important to us. As a woman who struggled to see the music industry as a viable career path, it’s great that initiatives like this exist to encourage more women to take part and have the opportunity to become future leaders, executives, and innovators in the music industry. MBA is committed to creating a safe and welcoming training environment for women,” said Elizabeth Sobowale, Program Director

Registration is now open and prospective students can Apply Here

Follow MBA for Africa on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for more information and CIIFA at [email protected]

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?

5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA
css.php