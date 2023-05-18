The Music Business Academy for Africa Is Set to Kick-Start Registrations for Its Third Edition This Year, in 2023

The Music Business Academy (MBA) for Africa is now accepting applications for its third edition. It aims to train and nurture the continent’s future music business leaders, artists, and executives.

“There was nowhere to learn about the business when I first started out in this industry, so I, like many of my peers, had to make so many mistakes, and it took me years to realize I had been doing so many things wrong,” said Godwin Tom – Founder, Music Business Academy for Africa and Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing, Nigeria/West Africa

The 2023 Edition of the MBA for Africa program themed “Bridging the Gap” is an initiative of the Creative Industries Initiative For Africa (CIIFA), a company that focuses on connecting people to information and opportunities within and outside of Africa.

This year the MBAA is unveiling a French and Swahili version of the programme in order to further its theme of “Bridging the Gap” across the African continent. It is in partnership with Music Ally, a global music business knowledge and skills company.

“The Music Business Academy for Africa continues to go from strength to strength. The educational model with its practical formation of its alumni is second to none, and the impact on the African music industry is very real. Music Ally stands proudly alongside in support of its mission,” said Anthony Churchman, Commercial Director – Music Ally.

The program, slated to run for 9 months from July 2023 to March 2024, will teach seven modules covering key areas such as Management, Marketing, and A&R with a curriculum developed in partnership with Professor Carlos Chirinos from the NYU Music Business Programme.

“YouTube is committed to supporting the development of next generation talents and careers in the music industry. We are happy to renew our partnership with MBA For Africa for a second year. We are proud of the work the platform has done in contributing to the development of professionals and careers in the Music and Entertainment Industry in Africa,” – Olumide Falegan, Manager EMEA Music Partnerships, SSA at Google.”

Led by Elizabeth Sobowale, the MBAA’s Program director, this year, MBAA will continue with its annual “Beneficiary Fund” and “Women’s Fund” which seeks to ensure at least 50% of participants in the program are women. The Women’s Fund hit its 40% target last year with support from brands like Linkfire, VBank, and YouTube.

“The MBA Women’s fund is really important to us. As a woman who struggled to see the music industry as a viable career path, it’s great that initiatives like this exist to encourage more women to take part and have the opportunity to become future leaders, executives, and innovators in the music industry. MBA is committed to creating a safe and welcoming training environment for women,” said Elizabeth Sobowale, Program Director

Registration is now open and prospective students can Apply Here

Follow MBA for Africa on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for more information and CIIFA at [email protected]

Sponsored Content