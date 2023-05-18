Elevate your Content with the Vivo V27 Series 5G, Aura Portrait Master

As a creator, your device or gadget is an essential tool to your creativity. Surely, it takes a reliable device to help bring out your best aura in every video.

For this, vivo brings the new vivo V27 Series, the Aura Portrait Master. Featuring a new and upgraded camera with the first-of-its-kind Aura Portrait Algorithm, the vivo V27 Series is the one of the perfect phones for creating great, viral-worthy content.

Here are some helpful content creation tips from vivo and how to use the new vivo V27 Series to make binge-worthy videos!

As you unleash your inner creative, you need to know the value of a powerful smartphone and the big role it plays when you build your personal brand. Whether you want to be a part-time or full-time digital creator, the quality of your work will serve as your most important asset.

– Share what matters to you

Here’s a good starting point: find your niche. Some content creators like to make videos about their personal experiences, thoughts or skits about a chosen topic, whether it’s surviving at the long traffic, fun night out with family and friends or sharing thoughts on the last football match. You will surely find people who will engage and listen to what you have to say.

Videos like this are pretty easy to do because you can film them in your room. Some content creators like to use a ring light when shooting indoors to make their videos appear brighter and clearer. But thanks to the vivo V27 Series’ Aura Portrait Algorithm with its newest Sony IMX766V sensor, your videos can appear naturally clear, detailed and high-quality even without a ring light.

The Sony IMX766V, vivo’s new ultra-large sensor, is 59 percent bigger than flagship standard sensors and produces 145 percent more light intake which helps make videos appear bright and vibrant even when taken in low-light conditions.

In addition, the new Sony IMX766V sensor also uses 50 million pixels for accurate and for accurate and fast focusing. If you are doing a tutorial about that new trending dance, you can trust that the vivo V27 Series’ camera won’t lose its focus on you and will keep you in the spotlight.

– Make your videos relatable

An instance is the creator on TikTok who makes videos about the best and even funniest memories in school. We love to laugh at those videos not only because they are funny but because we have actually gone through the same experiences.

Making your videos more relatable helps build a connection between you and your audiences.

Share your most interesting stories through creative videos with the vivo V27 Series’ 50MP Eye AF vlogging front camera, which has the highest resolution for front cameras in this price range. Shooting from a phone’s front camera sometimes does not deliver the best quality, but the vivo V27 Series’ 50MP Eye AF vlogging front camera lets users capture ultra-clear details in high-definition videos.

If you’re thinking about acting out your ideas, you might want to consider exploring different character POVs. However, that would mean exerting lots of effort and doing some intense editing.

But thanks to vivo’s exclusive Vlog Movie Creator, this part of the job can be done quickly and easily. This feature offers a one-step solution that frees you from the tedious shooting and editing process. It includes a variety of effects to choose from, instant and pro-standard video enhancement features and hassle-free clip management—all easy-to-use techniques that anyone, whether you’re an aspiring or a professional content creator, will surely love.

The vivo V27 Series is packed in a premium, stylish design and is available in two colorways: Magic Blue and Noble Black for the vivo V27 variant while Lavender Purple and Glory Black for vivo V27e variant; all sure to match and complement your stylish outfits.

So, embrace your content creator era with The vivo V27 5G phone, the Aura Portrait Master as one of your ultimate tools.

Now available for purchase at vivo’s official stores nationwide. You can also get your vivo V27 5G series at vivo’s official website.

Catch up with on @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, @vivo, vivo Nigeria facebook fans club, or vivoMobileNigeria for more updates.

Sponsored Content