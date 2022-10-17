Get ready for an Exciting & Thrilling Experience with the New vivo Y35 | Check it out

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on


vivo has launched its latest device, and it promises exciting and amazing moments that for those who explore this device. The Y35, which was launched in Lagos, promises a great experience for its users as it features cutting-edge technology that provides smooth performance, a trendy design, and an impressive camera, providing its consumers with a remarkable entertainment experience.

The Y35 checks the boxes for technological advancement, prioritizing exceptional user experiences with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of extended RAM, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Central Processing Unit (CPU). The device still has a 5000mAh battery, but the flash charge has been increased to 44W to give users a faster, safer, and more efficient charging experience.

The phone and camera design perfectly illustrates vivo’s craftsmanship and is available in captivating colors such as Dawn Gold and Agate Black, as well as a 2.5D curved body design. The camera is designed for photographers who want to capture memories at any and all hours of the day. The Y35 provides a clear and sharp imaging experience with every shutter release.

The Y35 features a 50MP AI triple rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The phone is powered by the Funtouch 12 OS (Operating System), which is built on Android 12. With all these features in one device, you would think it would be expensive, but the best part is, it is reasonably priced.

The vivo Y35 is now available in stores, and as a cool, trendy, and person who enjoys experiential performance, you will undoubtedly want a smartphone that provides great value for money. The vivo Y35 is a great option for users. The vivo Y35 has a retail price of N162,900.

Get this device now and enjoy the amazing performance of the vivo Y35!

Sponsored Content

