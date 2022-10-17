Here’s how A Bar Called Paper x Heineken ‘Green Light Party’ went down

Connect with us

Published

23 hours ago

 on


A Bar Called Paper in partnership with Heineken celebrated Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day in epic fashion at the GREEN LIGHT Party.


Set in the heart of Maitama with fire breathers and stilt walkers to entertain guests, it was a public holiday sunday to remember with complimentary ice cold Heineken beer and barbequed treats for everyone .


The partnership between Paper and Heineken continues to grow with each Independence Day and there will certainly be much more to come!


Check out the video highlight from the event!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABarCalledPaper (@abarcalledpaper)

Sponsored Content

