Vivo is offering You a Whopping Discount in their Black Friday Deals | Jump on it

BIC is honoring 10 exceptional Educators all over the World as part of its Global Education Week Celebration

King’s Dorm Season 2 Hits your Screens from November 26th | See Details Here

Everything You need to Know about the Anti-Ageing Skin Care Routine by Clarins

Do you Know your Blue Band Spread? Here are 4 Easy ways You can Distinguish the Two Variants

Yayy! Check Out all the Exciting Discount with Pinkberry November to Remember

ENGIE Energy Access empowers 200,000 Nigerians by providing Renewable Energy to More Than 40,000 Homes

My Time Is Now: Fisayo's Amstel Malta Story will Inspire You to Keep Going

Elevate your Street-Style! Shop on the Brand New Rooomxix Website

Thinking about a Wedding Gift for that Friend or Loved One? Here are Suggestions from Jumia

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The #vivoNigeriaBlackFridaySuperDiscount is well underway and Vivo is taking it a notch higher. While fans are still reveling in the amazing Super Discount for the stylish Y-series, there’s more to enjoy. 

There’s a ₦3,000 discount on the Y12s formerly sold at ₦69,900 and a whooping ₦10,000 discount on the V21 formerly going for ₦189,000. That means you can now buy the Y12s at  ₦66,900 and save ₦3,000 while you save ₦10,000 when you buy the V21at ₦179,000. 

Not only that, you get to enjoy this offer till December 31st, 2021. Juicy discounts all for you this #BlackFriday and beyond! Everyone has a chance to be a winner in the #vivoNigeriaBlackFridaySuperDiscount. It’s time to take advantage of this opportunity to experience the digital life of the #vivoWay.

The clock is ticking, so don’t sleep on this. If you snooze, you lose out on this offer. Hurry now and get these devices from any authorized retail store nationwide. 

Check out @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, Facebook @vivo, Vivo Nigeria facebook fans club, and vivoMobileNigeria for updates and be the first to know about amazing offers. 

 

