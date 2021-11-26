The GoldenBrush Show is set to unleash the next best Makeup artist in Africa

Peridot Entertainment in partnership with its streaming partner, AfrolandTV and its beauty partner, Uoma Beauty, is pleased to announce one of the first-ever African makeup reality shows, ‘Golden Brush’. It will premiere on the AfroLandTV apps (Android & Apple) on November 25, and you can watch for free, no subscription is needed.

Hosted by Christine Telfer, the 2021 Miss Earth Nigeria, ‘Golden Brush’ invites a group of diverse and budding makeup artists who want a shot at showcasing their talent, improving their skills, and making it big in the beauty industry. Through every episode, the contestants are expected to create Contemporary African Beauty looks to prove their potential to the judges and viewers.

A panel of judges, including renowned makeup artist Uche Enyokwa (of Sutchay Gallery), beauty influencer – Lydia Stanley, and ace photographer – Nicole Adehi, and guest judge – Betsy Ikeme provide the guideline for weekly tasks while selecting the ‘stand-out looks’ for every week.

‘Golden Brush’ benefits from a list of experienced entertainment professionals, including Regina Udalor who is the show creator, and who serves as the executive producer alongside, Chike Nwoffiah (CEO Silicon Valley African Film Festival) and Akor Udalor.

Set to launch on November 25th, ‘Golden Brush’ will reveal the next set of makeup artists that would define trends for the African beauty industry. As the year ends, this is a unique opportunity to celebrate emerging makeup talents in Africa, appreciate the beauty of their skills, and the versatility of makeup artistry in Africa and showcase it to the world.

Sponsoring partners of ‘Golden Brush’ include Pineapple Cosmetics, Elegance Beauty and Just Cosmetics. Tune in to watch free on November 25th, all you need to do is download the AfroLandTV mobile apps available in the Play and Apple store. You can also stream online at: ‘Golden Brush’ will serve as your welcome package amongst hundreds of diverse TV and movies from Africa on AfroLandTV for free.

To learn more, follow them on Instagram for all the details about the launch of our big digital event.

