Hurry! Showmax Black Friday Deal is Hot!! Get a 2-1 Deal Across all Packages | See Details

Published

4 hours ago

 on

For a limited time, Showmax is offering a 2-for-1 deal on all packages, including Showmax Pro. Buy one month of Showmax and get a second month on the house. Get the deal. 

The mobile-only version of Showmax starts at N1200 per month, which means you can watch the latest and greatest movies, series, kids’ shows and more on your phone for two whole months for the price of a burger. This offer is valid from November 25 to December 6 2021. 

Here are some of the great new series and movies on Showmax:

Mercy What Next

Following her breakup with Ike, the BBNaija season 4 winner opens up on what really happened and the aftermath of the breakup. She also takes us through her life as a businesswoman. And what’s a show on Lambo without some glitz and glam? Catch the latest episodes on Showmax, straight after they air on Africa Magic.

Ghana Jollof 

Starring Funnybone and Akah Nnani as two Nigerians who move to Ghana in search of greener pastures, Ghana Jollof is the first Showmax Original comedy series in West Africa and is shot in Lagos, Nigeria and in Accra, Ghana. This new series also stars Basketmouth, Buchi, Uzor Arukwe and more. 

Succession S3​

Succession follows four very rich siblings behaving very badly while trying to win their father’s approval – and control of his company. Ambushed by his son Kendall at the end of Season 2, patriarch Logan begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure alliances. Episodes come to Showmax express from the US.

The United Way 

Told by football legend Eric Cantona and featuring previously unseen footage, the doccie looks at Manchester United’s roots, tracing their historical journey before the turn of the century through candid conversations with stars like David Beckham and Ryan Giggs

Ready to double up? Get the deal. 

