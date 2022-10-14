Drinks.Ng marked the Official Signing of Mr. Macaroni as its Brand Ambassador with the ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ Event

Connect with us

On the 7th of October 2022, to celebrate the signing of Adebowale David Ibrahim Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni as its Brand Ambassador, Drinks.ng relaunched one of the biggest pre-drinks platforms in Lagos, ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’.

Hosted at the Drinks.ng flagship store located in the heart of Victoria Island, the ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ relaunch was attended by notable names in the beverage industry, influencers and fun seekers and will continue Every Friday.

‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ focuses on building the biggest pre-drinks platform in Lagos, where anyone can kick off their weekend with great music, chilled vibes while enjoying their favourite drink brands bought at store prices up to 3 times lower than club/lounge prices.

Speaking at the relaunch event, Lanre Akinlagun, the Founder/ Chief Executive Officer for Drinks.ng stated,

“Tonight is definitely the beginning of many more amazing nights to come. Excited to have Mr Macaroni on our team as we relaunch ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’. The focus is to build a platform that accommodates our wide range of customers, giving them a great experience at unbeatable prices”


‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’, the biggest pre-drinks platform powered by Drinks.ng, happens every Friday at its flagship location, 307 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos from 5PM till midnight.

