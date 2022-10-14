Mara is the Official Sponsor for Afro Nation Ghana 2022 | See Line up of Artists

Mara, the Pan-African digital finance ecosystem, has partnered with the one of the world’s biggest Afrobeats Music Festival, Afro Nation. Mara will be an official sponsor for Afro Nation Ghana 2022, which takes place between December 29th & 30th in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.

The partnership is part of Mara’s goal to inspire young Africans to start their journey towards financial empowerment by introducing them to the Maraverse. Africans that want to gain free digital financial literacy can engage with the Maraverse before, during and after Afro Nation Ghana 2022.

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 is part of a leading global festival brand that unites thousands of people in Africa with the diaspora in Europe, the US and beyond, in celebration of African music and creative arts. Some of the biggest global stars that will be headlining the highly-anticipated music festival are Nigerian party king Davido, US hip hop titan Meek Mill, legendary duo P-Square, and Ghana’s very own Afropop, dancehall and reggae super star talent Stonebwoy, among others.

“With Africa having a population of more people aged under 20 than anywhere in the world, Africa is regarded as the future, and the future of Africa is young,” Chi Nnadi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said.

“At Mara, we are committed to supporting, investing and empowering the dreams of diverse Africans by providing the education, tools and resources needed to gain financial empowerment”

While commenting on the Afro Nation Ghana partnership, Susan Younis, Chief Marketing officer said

“This collaboration offers Africans the unique opportunity to learn about the resources available. There is nowhere more exciting to connect with Africans during the festive period than at the biggest and best Afrobeats celebration in the world.”

With the growing demand for African creative artists’ footprint on the global stage, the Afro Nation Ghana festival will provide an outlet where people can express themselves, connect with like-minded people and dare to dream.

Afro Nation organisers have commented on the new partnership with Mara for Ghana 2022, saying

“We’re excited to be working with such a forward-thinking partner in this space. Mara shares our passion for bringing exciting opportunities to the youth and align with our mission to build for the future in Africa in a meaningful and positive way.”

Other guest artists lined up include Asake, Rema, Dadju, Adekunle Gold, CKay, Black Sherif, Kuami Eugene, Kidi,Kamo Mphela, Gyakie and Camidoh; with Scorpion Kings, Major League DJz and Uncle Waffles as the officiating DJs.

As the world witnesses the vibrant African creative scene through the music festival in December, more people will begin their journey to financial empowerment and learn how to build digital wealth in the Maraverse.

The partnership is part of Mara’s efforts to connect with and empower the thinkers and builders of Africa while spotlighting the best of African culture as a passion-point at one of Africa’s biggest Music and Entertainment Festivals, that cuts across every part of the world.

With more of a mission than most regular festivals, the Afro Nation brand is the birth of a super-sized global gathering, uniting thousands of music lovers around the world in a bid to further the Afrobeats movement and build a lasting platform for the artists and creatives at its core. Here to witness the hottest names this December, across several genres, Afro Nation Ghana looks to foster even stronger ties with the continent around the world, reconnecting, educating, and creating, whilst putting on a show.

