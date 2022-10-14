The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference is Here | Register to Attend

Connect with us

The Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child was launched 2 years ago with the sole aim of identifying and addressing challenges that the typical Girl Child faces in our society today. The issue of Gender Equality/Equity/Parity stems from the notion that the Girl Child is seemingly at a disadvantage in life as a result of her natural, genetic makeup, so the focus is to speak to the Girl Child of today, arm her with the necessary technical and leadership skills and debunk certain myths about her and how far she can go in life.

With every edition, we intentionally work with data collated from our interactions with female teenagers through other initiatives of ours and we create a program that addresses specific concerns.

This year’s edition themed

‘The Girl Child in a Digital World’ is really focused on highlighting her interaction with technology and digital transformation in different aspects of life. We are thrilled to have 3 corporate organisations, UAC, Interswitch and Premium Trust bank take the Leadership, Technology and Finance panels. We also have the Education panel with senior executives in the Edutech space who will discuss using technology to bridge gender gaps in Education. The debate competition would also focus on topics that bother on the Girl Child’s access to Technology”.

The goal of early intervention is intended to help these young girls internalize these technology skills while still in their formative years and empower the next generation to pursue and build careers in technology.

In the Founder’s words,

“It is my desire that after this conference, every participant will begin to understand the concept of technology, acknowledge and appreciate its benefits and commit to being a part of the major shift that technology is causing.”

To be a part of this impactful and exciting conference, please click HERE to register or click HERE to follow Project LEAD and join the conference on IG Live.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

