TECNO hosts the BBN Season 7 Level Up Housemates + Presented them Gifts

The Big Brother Naija Level Up housemates were given a tour of TECNO‘s corporate headquarters in Lagos on October 11, 2022. It was a momentous occasion as TECNO has made strides in the smartphone industry recently. The housemates made a courtesy visit; it was easy to feel the enthusiasm as they were excited to meet the brand behind the fantastic Mondrian-inspired booth used during the show.

The housemates were given a tour of TECNO’s office, introduced to the faces behind the brand, and spent the day with the brand.

Attai Oguche, TECNO’s marketing manager, commented during the visit,

“Our team appreciates your presence here today. There’s no denying that you kept us all entertained throughout the season. For our company, this is a reminder that we will do all it takes to keep our pledge.”

The highlight of the visit was the cash prices award presentation.

Team CAMON 19 5G—consisting of Adekunle, Dotun, Bella, and Racheal—were awarded N2,000,000 as the TECNO’s task winners. TECNO stepped up the competition by allowing the housemates more freedom of expression while demanding superior intellectual and innovative performance in various fun activities. They each were awarded brand new CAMON 19 Mondrian Edition.

TECNO has sponsored the BBN show for two years, and continue to spice up the Saturday night parties with unique photo booths and awesome pictures thanks to the Camon 19 Mondrian edition.

Groovy, one of the leveled-up roommates, surprised everyone by performing his brand-new hit. Danniella, a stunning housemate, stunned the audience with her oratory talents by reciting one of her poems in front of the staff and fellow housemates. Eloswag, the party crooner, wowed everyone with his delectable dance moves.

Phyna, the level-up season 7 winner, went home with CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Gift Box and N100,000 as TECNO’s Most Friendly Housemate Award. Best Dancer went to party crooner Eloswag went home N100,000 richer, while Doyin, the most attractive roommate, got N100,000 for being Foodie of the week.

The housemates and all who graced the events had a good time. The one gesture they all put forward was an appreciation to TECNO for the fantastic hospitality, prizes, and their commitment to Stop at Nothing to keep enabling the young and the ambitious in society.









