BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, and have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Games Day with Yellowlyfe Tours

Chill, unwind and meet new people. A long deserve a good hangout with Yellowlyfe Tours.

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rango Rooftop Lounge, Prince Adelowo Adedeji Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

South Social Fridays

South Socials is back, baby!

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: SOUTH Eatery & Social House, 92b Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island 106104, Lagos

Faaji Fridays Festival

Faaji Friday Festival is a modern owambe party. We don’t need a reason to celebrate life but we’ve given you a reason anyway!

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Ablesworth, Park View, Prof. Jubril Aminu Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke at Terrakulture

Come sing your heart out with friends for a fun karaoke hangout. You don’t want to miss this. Entry is free.

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture Lawn, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. The Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Feel Good Fridays

That Friday Feeling! Start your evening at Feel Good Fridays with some great food, delicious cocktails and good company.

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 08186298888

Felabration 2022 – Fear not 4 Man

Date: Friday, October 14 – Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Venue: New Afrika Shrine, NERDC Rd, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Prosper Summit

LagosMums and Mother Honestly, is set to host one of the largest careers and family-oriented events in Nigeria with over 2,000 attendees expected in-person and virtually. Tagged the Prosper Summit, the conference will involve deliberate conversations on changing existing negative narratives around caregiving, motherhood, and parenting whilst proffering strategies for women, families, and professionals seeking to navigate the extremes of work and life, career and family demands successfully.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Venue: Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child Annual Conference

Project LEAD International Day of the Girl Child was launched 2 years ago with the sole aim of identifying and addressing challenges that the typical girl child faces in our society today. This year’s edition, themed ‘The Girl Child in a Digital World’, is focused on highlighting her interaction with technology and digital transformation in different aspects of life. There will be leadership, technology, and finance panels; and an education panel with senior executives in the Edutech space who will discuss using technology to bridge gender gaps in education. The debate competition would also focus on topics that bother the girl child’s access to technology.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

RSVP: HERE

Speed Dating With Selema Enang

The one place you can shoot or get shot… literally.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Splash Pool Party

Get ready to make a splash this summer. From the trendiest pool games to vibrant colours and festive embellishments, we’ve got the inside scoop on the swankiest pool party ideas around. from pool noodles to beach balls, and unique treats.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Brentford Resort, behind Setraco Hq, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Games Night & Karaoke with Ellie

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Askamaya Hotel & Suites, Royal View Estate, Off Mega Chicken, Ikota, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 08052896575

Zumba for a Cause

Zumba for a Cause with Blossom’s Fitness Hub. Hard Rock International continues to support breast cancer awareness and research with its 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign. Taking place throughout the month of October, Hard Rock Cafe Lagos will participate in fundraising efforts supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, with proceeds benefiting COPE Breast Cancer Organization.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

Summer Friends

Come through for fun activities at The Sunflower Department X David Blackmoore POP-UP. The pop-up store this October 2022 will be featuring a collaborative capsule drop tagged “Summer Friends”. Lots of rare collectables, warm garments and accessories.



Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Garmspot, 2 Alexander Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP:

Nbari Nbajo Community Art Centre presents Fall of a King

Kings and Queens Art Academy was created by Nbari Nbajo Community Art Center in 2014 to train and educate young aspiring artists and creatives of all ages in the art of drama, dance, drumming, and visual arts. There will be a live dance drama called “Fall of a King” written by Hameed Yerima, directed by Ayodeji Adewale, and choreographed by Bolaji Fabio.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

African Drumming Workshop

This year, an African Drumming Workshop will take place at Alliance Française de Lagos at the Amphitheater to get people excited about music.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Author’s Meet with TJ Benson (author of The Madhouse & People Live Here)

Hello Abuja Booklovers, we have something spicy for you! RovingHeights Abuja in collaboration with Masobe Books will be hosting an author’s meet with TJ Benson (author of The Madhouse & People Live Here)

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore Abuja, CVS Plaza, 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Project Virgo x Libra

An Afro EDM party designed to take you to mars and give you the sickest experience.

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Nexthought production & services, Block 8 Plot 2, OKUNDE Blue Water Scheme, Ikate, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Daycation at La Campagne Tropicana

Flex and chill at the beach this weekend

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana, Off Lekki – Epe Expy, Maroko, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Text 08168742642 on WhatsApp

APEX Saturdays

It can only get berserk at APEX Saturdays with DJ Phatt and DJ Lexide

Date: Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Venue: Vertigo Lagos, 23 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09131115555 or Send us a mail at: [email protected]

Behind The Mask

The Hay Foundation Africa, a mental health organization, is pleased to invite the public to their mental health fundraising event, an art exhibition themed “Behind The Mask”. Various amazing artists around Nigeria have come together to raise awareness of mental health issues with their artworks.

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Open Door Gallery, Trocadero Square, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: +2347038024109 or +2348110556812 or +2348137049066

Any Given Sunday

Entry is free, so pull up with your squad!

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888 or 08154907555

Etuk Ubong + The Etuk Philosophy

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 112 Akerele Road off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos.

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099