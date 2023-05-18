Connect with us

St. Lauren Brand takes on the Lagos Market with the Launch of their New Look and Flavours

L-R: Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak, Chef Tolani (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Oluseun Mudashiru, Brand Business Manager, St. Lauren Non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and Mackson Aloysious, Activation Manager, Grand Oak at the re-launch of St. Lauren new look at Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

St. Lauren, the premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine brand of Grand Oak, officially unveiled its new look across its three variants; Red, Gold and White with a grand event held at Lagos Sheraton Hotel on May 2nd, 2023. The event was attended by industry experts, consumers, and media personalities who experienced the unique taste and luxurious appeal of the wine.

The new-look, St. Lauren non-alcoholic wine features a sleek and modern design that allows consumers to celebrate every moment in style. The new design now comes in elegant and contemporary packaging that enhances the look and feel of St Lauren.
Attendees were treated to a delightful evening of African cuisine, thrilling artistic performances and entertainment, as well as a sip-and-paint session where attendees explored their creativity, along with St Lauren wine.

L-R: Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak, presenting a gift to the winner of the St. Lauren raffle draw at the re-launch of St. Lauren new look at Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

Speaking about the launch, Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak, said,

We are thrilled to present the brand-new look of St. Lauren to our esteemed customers. This relaunch represents our commitment to providing a luxurious and exceptional experience to our consumers. We are excited to present the new elegant look of St. Lauren non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine at our event launches in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, bringing the unique taste and quality of St. Lauren to more people. We believe that this new chapter for St. Lauren will open more celebratory occasions for our esteemed consumers.

The relaunch of the brand in Lagos marks the beginning of an exciting journey for St. Lauren, as the launch is also expected to expand to other markets.

L-R: Stanley Obi, Director, Prime Business Unit, Grand Oak, Chef Tolani (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Oluseun Mudashiru, Brand Business Manager, St. Lauren Non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and Mackson Aloysious, Activation Manager, Grand Oak at the re-launch of St. Lauren new look at Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

Commenting on the brand-new look and flavours, the Brand Business Manager, St. Lauren Non-alcoholic Sparkling Wine, Oluseun Mudashiru, said

St. Lauren is an enabler of celebration at every occasion. With our new look, we are excited to provide a fresh and modern experience for our customers. Crafted with the finest ingredients, St. Lauren ensures a refreshing and satisfying taste as the perfect accompaniment to any event. From hosts to event planners and food curators, you are guaranteed exquisite taste and experiences with St. Lauren at your events.

St. Lauren aims to expand its reach and cater to premium non-alcoholic wine lovers across Nigeria, while also providing an unmatched wine experience for those who love to celebrate in style.

About St. Lauren
St. Lauren is a premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine brand crafted using the finest ingredients and techniques, to offer a luxurious taste. The brand is a product of Grand Oak, a leading beverage distribution company in Nigeria. St. Lauren offers an excellent alternative to traditional wine for those who want to indulge in a refreshing and satisfying drink without the alcohol. With a brand new look, St. Lauren is set to continue its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and taste to customers who seek to celebrate every occasion in style

