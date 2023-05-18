Celebrating Two Years in Nigeria: A Recap of RIF Trust’s Anniversary Events

From simplifying the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship and residency permits abroad through their various programmes to contributing to the local community where they operate, RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is one of the leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firms. They are looking to provide opportunities on a global scale to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

The events, which took place on the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th of May, featured a Luxury Networking Experience, an Anniversary Ball and Charity Auction, as well as a Football Charity Match. These events attracted prominent and high-profile local and international individuals who gathered to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary in Nigeria.

“We desire to continue to expand our business operations and engage with more Nigerians, including in Abuja and Lagos, on what freedom is about and how RIF Trust is committed to S.M.I.L.E. (Security, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) to our clients globally”, said the B2B Regional Director and Managing Director RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher.

The Luxury Networking Event, which took place at Jake’s Club, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, in partnership with Glenfiddich and The Luxury Network, had the following notable attendees: Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust and Vice Chairman of Latitude Group; David Regueiro, Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at RIF Trust and Latitude Group; Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria; Teka Jibril, Regional Director Africa; and Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria.

In addition, the event saw the presence of John Obi Mikel, Global Brand Ambassador for RIF Trust and Latitude Group; Eddie Madaki, Meta Luxury Manager for Glenfiddich Nigeria; and Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, Managing Director of The Luxury Network Nigeria. The Luxury Networking Event marked a significant celebration of the brand’s second anniversary in Nigeria.

“The Anniversary Ball and Charity Auction is one of the many ways we celebrating our mission to create freedom for families with the second citizenship and residency programmes while giving back to some of the most vulnerable members of society”, said Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria. “We had items on auction, including a signed portrait of our Global Brand Ambassador, which was created by local artist Osa Seven to raise funds for The Special Foundation. We are thrilled to bring together the local community to support the less privileged segments of our society.”

The Anniversary Gala and Charity Auction, held in partnership with Osa Seven (Urban Artist and Design Consultant), The Special Foundation, Glenfiddich, and Redbull, took place at the Art Twenty One Gallery in Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The star-studded event was attended by Mimoun Assraoui (CEO of RIF Trust and Vice Chairman of Latitude Group), David Regueiro (Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner of RIF Trust and Latitude Group), Ranny Muasher (B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria), Teka Jibril (Regional Director Africa), Zuberu Kadiri (Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria), and John Obi Mikel (Global Brand Ambassador for RIF Trust and Latitude Group).

The event was also graced by celebrities who believe in RIF Trust’s mission of freedom and are passionate about supporting less privileged children through The Special Foundation in accessing quality education, such as Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, Sophie Alakija, Osa Seven and Enyinna Nwigwe amongst others.

RIF Trust rounded off its anniversary week with an exhilarating Charity Football Match, which took place at Astro Soccer Nigeria Ltd, Astroturf 2000 on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where RIF Trust and Latitude Group’s Global Brand Ambassador, John Mikel Obi and Award Winning Comedian and Nollywood Director, Bovi Ugboma captained each team.

The Charity Football Match, in collaboration with The Special Foundation, was hosted by Supersport Presenter Chuey Chu and had in attendance Mimoun Assraoui, David Regueiro, Ranny Muasher, Teka Jibril, Zuberu Kadiri, and John Obi Mikel.

The event was also attended by Nigerian A-listers such as Bovi Ugboma, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, Sophie Alakija, and Enyinna Nwigwe, amongst others, and treated guests to a friendly afternoon football match between the Blue Team and Pink Team all in spirit raising funds for less privileged children through The Special Foundation.

“I am delighted to have played my very first football match since I retired, especially in my home country, Nigeria. I am super grateful to the RIF Trust and Latitude Group team for organising this charity football event to raise funds for less privileged Nigerian children to get quality education through The Special Foundation”, said John Obi Mikel.

Speaking on the partnership, Oluwole Coker, Ambassador, The Special Foundation, had this to say;

“We are excited about this partnership with RIF Trust in supporting children to access quality education. RIF Trust is family to us and has supported our goals since its inception in the Nigerian market. We look forward to a long-term relationship with them and also to be part of their various initiatives and engagement to give equal opportunities to less privileged African children”.

RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, avail individuals and businesses visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 5,000 clients and their families around the world in securing this in its ten years of operations globally and two years in Nigeria.

Connect with RIF Trust on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. For more information about RIF Trust and the available Citizenship and Residency by Investment options, please visit www.riftrust.com.

RIF Trust, a part of the Latitude Group, is one of the leading Residency and Citizenship by Investment firms in the Middle East and Africa. With a local focus and global reach, it operates through over 22 offices worldwide, including locations in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA.

