5 Women Who Manage Some of Your Fave Music Stars

The saying goes, “Give a woman a house, and she’ll give you a home… she multiplies and enlarges what is given to her.” Similarly, give a woman an artist, and watch the artist become a superstar, topping charts and making waves in the music industry.

The music industry in Nigeria has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projected revenues reaching US$4.40 million in 2022 and expected to grow to US$8.03 million by 2027, representing an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 12.43%. While it is common knowledge that Nigerian artists generate considerable economic revenue, what you may not know is the role played by women behind the scenes.

These women are instrumental in building and managing the artists’ careers, shaping their trajectories, and ensuring their continued success on the charts. Beyond their immediate impact, these women are also shaping the future of the music industry and contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

In the spirit of International Women’s Month, with the theme “Accelerate Progress”, we bring you five women who are solidly standing beside your fave music stars – not only behind, them. In a male-dominated industry, we spotlight these women and celebrate their successes.

Janet Nwose – Asa

Asa and Janet Nwose have been inseparable since meeting in 2004. They not only do business and travel together, they also sing together. Do you know that apart from Janet being Asa’s manager, she is also her backup singer? Now you know that. Interestingly, it was Janet who introduced Asa to Cobhams Asuquo, who became the producer of her first studio album “Asa” (Asha).

Their partnership and friendship has endured since Asa’s emergence onto the music scene in the early 2000s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet (@janetnwose)

Mariam Abass – Joeboy

Mariam stepped into the role of Joeboy’s manager in 2020 when she returned to Nigeria from the UK after working as a pipeline engineer. “I’m Mariam Aduke Abass and I’m Joeboy’s manager. What people might not know about me is that I’m a civil engineer,” says Mariam.

From 2017 to 2018 she worked as Mr Eazi’s stylist, leaving her mark on international magazines and music videos. Her work can be seen in projects like Anne Marie, Major Lazer featuring Mr Eazi in “Let Me Live” and Davido featuring Popcaan in “Risky” where she styled Davido himself.

Beyond her roles in the music industry, Mariam wears many hats including owning a marketing agency called Mal Agency and running a sustainable luxury fashion pre-loved brand named Luxe Reloaded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariam Aduké (@mariamaduke)

Kema Oyih – Made Kuti

Kema has an impressive roster of high-profile artists she’s worked with, including Mi Abaga, Femi Kuti, and Seun Kuti. Currently, she manages Afrobeat singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist Made Kuti. With over seven years of experience in the entertainment industry, Kema is more than just a talent manager; she’s also a music and event consultant. Previously, she served as the general manager and talent head for Bean Creative, the agency arm of Chocolate City Group. Alongside managing Made Kuti, Kema runs her talent management agency, which is dedicated to nurturing both aspiring artists and managers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K E M A (@kemaoyih)

Vanessa Amadi Ogbonna – Tiwa Savage

Vanessa was Tiwa Savage’s public relations manager for five years, and it’s no surprise that she now manages Tiwa herself. With a career spanning twenty-five years in the industry, Vanessa is a talent manager and public relations specialist who has contributed to the success of many artists and brands including Davido, Whitney Houston, The MOBO Awards, Estelle, Ashluxe and Genevieve Nnaji to name a few.

She’s also one of the executive producers of Tiwa’s first feature film, “Water and Garri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (@missamadi)

Elizabeth Sobowale – Adekunle Gold

Meet AG Baby’s manager, Elizabeth Sobowale, an artist manager and the program director for Music Business Academy for Africa. At the age of 21, just as she was about to leave the university, Elizabeth started working in the talent management field, where she has excelled for over nine years now.

She’s been managing Adekunle Gold for two years now, having been closely associated with him and his team even before taking on the role of his manager.

Elizabeth was also DJ Cuppy’s former manager and the former senior project manager of the Cuppy Foundation.