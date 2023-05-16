Connect with us

It's AMVCA Week! Let's Take a Look Back at the Unforgettable Emotional Reactions from Past Winners

Have You Watched Steve Chuks' “Rich Housewives of Anambra”? Here's Your Chance to Binge

#AMVCA9 nominees Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme, Toolz, Toni Tones cover the Special Issue of Guardian Life Magazine

Stephanie Linus, RMD & Igodye Pay Tribute To Saint Obi Following His Sad Passing

Iman, Aweng Chuol, Duckie Thot & More Join Forces on the Supreme Models Docuseries

Watch Bimbo Ademoye & Timini Egbuson Fall in Love Again in Upcoming Romantic Drama “Big Love” | Teaser

Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi is Co-Hosting the #AMVCA9

Nollywood Actors Who Wowed Us with Their Range

Msaki, Nikita & Fave team up for a Soulful Rendition of 2Baba's "African Queen"

Before 'Queen Charlotte,' Who Was Arséma Adeoluwayemi Thomas?

It’s AMVCA Week! Let’s Take a Look Back at the Unforgettable Emotional Reactions from Past Winners

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

An award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) always evokes emotional reactions from winners, irrespective. No matter how hard they prepare for their acceptance speech, they usually end up surprised and react spontaneously when accepting their award. From tears of joy to infectious laughter, the emotional moments of winning the prestigious award will probably be remembered for many years to come.

Keep scrolling to see what moments captured everyone’s hearts.

2017

Meg Otanwa

2018

Nyce Wanjeri

Lilian Afegbai

Lydia Forson

Odunlade Adekola

Femi Adebayo

Bisola Aiyeola

Jade Osiberu

 

2020

Toyin Abraham

Timini Egbuson

Funnybone

Swanky JKA

2022

Osas Ighodaro

Teniola Aladese

Sabinus

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

