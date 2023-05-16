Movies & TV
It’s AMVCA Week! Let’s Take a Look Back at the Unforgettable Emotional Reactions from Past Winners
An award at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) always evokes emotional reactions from winners, irrespective. No matter how hard they prepare for their acceptance speech, they usually end up surprised and react spontaneously when accepting their award. From tears of joy to infectious laughter, the emotional moments of winning the prestigious award will probably be remembered for many years to come.
Keep scrolling to see what moments captured everyone’s hearts.
2017
Meg Otanwa
Congratulations to @MegOtanwa Best Actress in a drama #megotanwa #amvca2017 #TheChameleon
— WildFlower PR&Coy (@WildFlowerPR) March 4, 2017
2018
Nyce Wanjeri
Nyce Wanjeri accepting her #AMVCA2018 award.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
Lilian Afegbai
Lilian Afegbai is so emotional while receiving her #AMVCA2018 award
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
Lydia Forson
Lydia Forson accepting her #AMVCA2018 award.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
Odunlade Adekola
Odunlade Adekola accepting his #AMVCA2018 award.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
Femi Adebayo
Femi Adebayo accepting his #AMVCA2018 award.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 1, 2018
Bisola Aiyeola
Jade Osiberu
2020
Toyin Abraham
#flashbackfriday to when @toyin_abraham won an #amvca to her performance in #elevatorbaby. Double tap if you're a #toyintitan like us. #Elevatorbabyfilm is Now streaming on #netflix #filmone #filmoneng
— FilmOne Entertainment (@FilmOneng) June 19, 2020
Timini Egbuson
#flashbackfriday to when @_timini won the #amvca for his performance in #elevatorbaby. Double tap if you love #timini like we do #FilmOne #FilmOneng
— FilmOne Entertainment (@FilmOneng) June 19, 2020
Funnybone
Eyhaaaa Funny Bone…Congrats💔💖🌹#AMVCA2020 #AMVCA
— #KiNG 👑ZibeN (@iamziben) March 14, 2020
Swanky JKA
2022
Osas Ighodaro
Teniola Aladese
Sabinus
Taiwo Ajai-Lycett
Her speech. #AMVCA #AMVCA8
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 15, 2022