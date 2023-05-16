Champagne Laurent-Perrier Takes Nigerian Tastemakers from Lagos to Paris on an Exquisite Cultural Journey

With a remarkable gesture, Champagne Laurent-Perrier, a renowned champagne house, whisked a handpicked ensemble of Nigerian tastemakers away on an extravagant voyage to France, covering all expenses, on the 3rd of May. The trip was aimed to give tastemakers a first-hand experience of the champagne-making process, as well as a chance to immerse themselves in French culture.

The Nigerian tastemakers, namely Noble Igwe, Chioma Ikokwu (ChiomaGoodHair), Stephanie Coker, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Priscilla Ojo, Madubuko Chibuzor (Man Like Chico), Feranmi Idowu (Yhemo Lee) and Joseph Nazzal (Joey Zaza) were carefully selected based on their knowledge and influence in various fields, including fashion, food, art, and music.

They were given a tour of the Laurent-Perrier vineyards in the Champagne region of France, where they learned about the different stages of champagne production, from grape harvesting to bottling.

The tastemakers were also treated to a variety of French delicacies, including cheese, croissants, and macarons, as well as a champagne-tasting session where they got to sample some of the finest Laurent-Perrier champagnes.

In addition to the vineyard tour and champagne tasting, the tastemakers were taken on a cultural tour of Paris, where they visited some of the city’s iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum. They also had the opportunity to meet and network with other tastemakers from around the world.

Speaking on the trip, the African representative of Champagne Laurent-Perrier, JP Le Rouzic, stated that the trip aimed to foster a deeper appreciation for champagne and French culture among Nigerian tastemakers. He also expressed his hope that the trip would inspire the tastemakers to incorporate champagne into their various fields and promote the Laurent-Perrier brand in Nigeria.

Overall, the trip was a success, as the Nigerian tastemakers returned home with a newfound appreciation for champagne and French culture having created a buzz in Nigeria while they were on the trip. This visit is aimed at forging stronger connections between Champagne Laurent-Perrier and Nigerian tastemakers, with a view to future collaborations.

