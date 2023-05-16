Connect with us

Promotions

Accelerate Your Tech Startup: Apply Now for ARM Labs Innovation Program's 5th Cohort and Fuel Your Success

Living News Promotions Scoop

Champagne Laurent-Perrier Takes Nigerian Tastemakers from Lagos to Paris on an Exquisite Cultural Journey

Events News Promotions

From Fire Breathers to Top DJs, A Bar Called Paper & Monkey Shoulder Pull Off an Epic Heroes Day Party

Events News Promotions

The Foundation for Cancer Care is Set to Host a “Swing Against Cancer” Golf Tournament

Promotions

CFAO Nigeria Takes the Wheel as the Official Toyota Car Distributor with a Grand Launch Event in Lagos

Events Promotions

Africa Magic Emphasizes Commitment to Nigerian Film Industry Growth in Stakeholder Session

Promotions

Canal+ Advertising NG Launches NGN 50 Million Fund to Support Business Advertising on ROK Channels

Events News Promotions

Citadel Views Estate & Victoria Crest Homes host 'Unleashed 4 Takeover' Real Estate Conference

Events Promotions

From Toyin Lawani to Lateef Adedimeji: See Who Graced the Camon 20 Launch

Events Inspired Promotions

Connecting Minds, Building Bridges: #SHE_BUILDS Future Festival to empower Women Entrepreneurs | June 8th - 10th

Promotions

Accelerate Your Tech Startup: Apply Now for ARM Labs Innovation Program’s 5th Cohort and Fuel Your Success

Avatar photo

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Nigeria’s thriving startup ecosystem has reached a crucial milestone with the launch of the ARM Labs Innovation Program 5.0, an intensive pre-accelerator program that aims to support the country’s most promising startups and entrepreneurs.

Over the previous four (4) editions, a host of notable Nigerian startups have received support from ARM Labs, including Trove, Rise, Keble, Trade Lenda, Regxta, and many more.

The ARM Labs Innovation Program 5.0 is an updated version that now includes support for FinTech, PenTech, Data Intelligence, and Digital Trade startups. If selected, these startups can receive funding of up to $50,000, access to modern office space, guidance from experienced industry mentors, and connections to investor networks.

ARM Labs, through this innovative program, has invested over $400k in startups and mentored over 150 founders through the ecosystem. Thanks to this support, some of these startups have secured coveted spots in prestigious accelerators such as Y Combinator and TechStars.

“We are excited to witness the impact that the 5th Cohort of the ARM Labs Innovation Program will have on Nigeria’s startup ecosystem,” said Jumoke Ogundare, CEO of ARM.

“By supporting promising startups, we are simultaneously supporting innovation whilst investing in the future of Nigeria.”

The program represents a unique opportunity for Nigeria’s brightest and most innovative minds to showcase their potential and significantly impact the economy.

The application window is now open and interested applicants can apply and learn more about the program by visiting this link before applications close on June 15th, 2023.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Daniel Adebayo: Nation-Building is The Roadmap to a New Nigeria 

Smart Emmanuel: The World Belongs to Dreamers

It is Okay if You Don’t Have a Grass-to-Grace Story

Encountering Ọpọlọ Innovation Hub in Osogbo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php