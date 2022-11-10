Rise is in Search of Brilliant 15 – 17 Year Olds to Support for Life | Apply Now

Are you between the ages of 15 and 17 or will you be around that age by July 1, 2023, and you want to use your brilliance to solve the world’s most pressing challenges? Here’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The Rise 2023 cohort is now open for applications.

Rise is a global initiative that finds brilliant people who need opportunity and supports them for life as they work to serve others.

The program offers global winners access to benefits that last a lifetime, including need-based scholarships, a fully-funded residential experience, mentorship, career development opportunities, funding, and more.

Because traditional application processes often miss things like brilliance, persistence, integrity, empathy, and a calling to help others, Rise launched an innovative program that uses videos, projects, and group interviews to allow you to showcase your potential in different ways.

Talented young people from more than 170 countries have joined the Rise global community, with 200 “Global Winners” hailing from 69 countries.

The deadline for application is January 25, 2023. Click here to apply.