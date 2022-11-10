Connect with us

Career Inspired

Rise is in Search of Brilliant 15 - 17 Year Olds to Support for Life | Apply Now

Career Features Living

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: If You’re Looking for Versatile & Vibrant Dresses, Temi Adebayo is Your Plug!

Career Promotions

Meet the Latest Graduates of the MultiChoice Talent Factory 🎉

Career Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle October 22′ Edition Is…

Career Features Inspired Scoop

The Year of Enioluwa: From Instagram to the European Union

Career Promotions

Congratulations! Oluyemi Obadare was Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Career Events

And the Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards are… Martha Alade, Lumbie Mlambo & Sahar Salama

Career Promotions

Major! Harvard University is set to Honour Chimamanda with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen

Career

Rise is in Search of Brilliant 15 – 17 Year Olds to Support for Life | Apply Now

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Are you between the ages of 15 and 17 or will you be around that age by July 1, 2023, and you want to use your brilliance to solve the world’s most pressing challenges? Here’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The Rise 2023 cohort is now open for applications.

Rise is a global initiative that finds brilliant people who need opportunity and supports them for life as they work to serve others.

The program offers global winners access to benefits that last a lifetime, including need-based scholarships, a fully-funded residential experience, mentorship, career development opportunities, funding, and more.

Because traditional application processes often miss things like brilliance, persistence, integrity, empathy, and a calling to help others, Rise launched an innovative program that uses videos, projects, and group interviews to allow you to showcase your potential in different ways.

Talented young people from more than 170 countries have joined the Rise global community, with 200 “Global Winners” hailing from 69 countries.

The deadline for application is January 25, 2023. Click here to apply.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with the Catalyst: Why You Need to Know your Strengths

Dennis Isong: The Dynamism of Real Estate Investment

BN Book Review: Learning How to Learn in A-to-Z Ways by Abiola Nurtures | Review by The BookLady NG

Celebrities’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Premiere Slay – Or Not!

EXCLUSIVE: Lupita Nyong’o & Winston Duke on Art Imitating Life in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
css.php